WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland's recent arrival in AEW has kickstarted speculation that another wrestling legend could follow him in and join his current storyline. The name that's been brought up in this regard is Beth Phoenix.

Beth Phoenix is married to Adam Copeland (fka Edge) and has worked alongside him before, most recently in The Rated-R Superstar's feud against The Judgment Day in WWE. The multi-time Women's Champion has not been seen in a wrestling context since February 2023, but she did provide the opening "You think you know him" stinger for her husband's AEW entrance theme.

Fans have been speculating on the possibility of The Glamazon's AEW debut since Copeland signed with the company, but there has been no word about any talks taking place. According to Sean Ross Sapp in a recent Fightful Select Q&A, the WWE Hall of Famer's name has been brought up behind the scenes in the Jacksonville-based promotion:

"I know it's been brought up by people backstage, but I don’t know if it’s a possibility," said Sapp. [H/T RingsideNews]

Some fans have pointed to Beth's current absence from WWE as an indicator that she may be in talks with Tony Khan, but PWInsider's Mike Johnson has countered this speculation by noting that Phoenix's appearances in the Stamford-based company have been sporadic for years.

Beth Phoenix shared a cheeky interaction with AEW's Adam Copeland on her birthday

Beth Phoenix turned 43 last month and was showered with well wishes on social media. Her husband chose to give her the gift of himself, hilariously sending her multiple AEW promotional renders on her birthday.

The former Women's Champion responded to the cheeky gift with thanks, stating that The Rated-R Superstar knew how to spoil her:

"Thank you to everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the beautiful birthday wishes, gifts and kind words!! I am so overwhelmed to feel all the love that I barely know where to start. And to @ratedrcope …you sure know how to spoil a girl," Phoenix wrote on Instagram.

Whether Beth Phoenix will turn up in All Elite Wrestling is currently anybody's guess, but with her husband currently engaged in a bitter personal war with his lifelong best friend, Christian Cage, the incentive is certainly there.

Do you think The Glamazon will follow her husband into Tony Khan's promotion? Would you like to see her feud with any of AEW's female talent? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!