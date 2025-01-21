"No, please," "Not a fan" - WWE Universe has a mixed reaction to top AEW star possibly jumping ship amid alleged issues with Tony Khan

According to recent reports, top AEW star Britt Baker is having some backstage issues with Tony Khan. She was last seen in action in November 2024 on Dynamite.

Baker has been absent from All Elite Wrestling TV for a while. Meanwhile, fans have been speculating whether there are problems between her and the Jacksonville-based promotion. Wade Keller of PWTorch recently reported that Tony Khan was frustrated with her. She even had backstage issues with MJF and his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, last year.

Bryan Alvarez has now clarified that Baker's absence has nothing to do with her alleged issues with Tony Khan.

“From talking to multiple people within AEW, the Britt Baker stories all over the internet today appear to be blown way out of proportion. She’s not being used and there don’t appear to be any imminent plans, but there’s nothing to her being finished with the company,” said Alvarez.

Backstage issues or not, Britt Baker's absence sure has captured fans' attention. People on X/Twitter have been speculating that Baker might soon end up in WWE. Some fans want to see her in the Stamford-based promotion, while others believe she wouldn't thrive under Triple H's leadership.

"I definitely want the good doctor on the biggest stage! #FreeBrittBaker," a fan wrote.

"I feel she will end up in NXT ... there are too many women on the main roster who are getting an opportunity," wrote another fan.

"Give her a shot in NXT," a post read

"Technically no. But, it wouldn’t surprise me if she ended up in WWE," wrote a user.

The real-life dentist's last match took place against Penelope Ford on Dynamite.

AEW featured Britt Baker on a major promo

AEW recently shared a major promo on its official X/Twitter account. It was a video package to promote the company's television programming in 2025. The promo featured many top stars, and Britt Baker was one of them.

This may be an indication that everything is fine between the two parties. It will be interesting to see when Khan brings the former AEW Women's World Champion back.

