"No sane woman wrestler would go to AEW," "Tony Khan give her the bag" - Fans explode as 29-year-old performer is rumored to join WWE

A 29-year-old wrestler is reportedly set to join WWE despite AEW's interest in signing her. The star in question is Giulia, who made it to No. 2 in the PWI Women's 250 list behind World Women's Champion Rhea Ripley.

The English-born wrestler is presently signed to World Wonder Ring Stardom, a Japanese Wrestling promotion based in Tokyo. Giulia also performs in New Japan Pro Wrestling and is the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

Fightful Select recently reported that World Wrestling Entertainment is interested in signing the 29-year-old star. The report also shed light on Tony Khan's interest in utilizing the Japanese star as a part of a crossover between Stardom and All Elite Wrestling. PWInsider further reported that she might be in the WWE Performance Center during the month.

The report about Giulia's possible move to WWE was met with favorable relations by the wrestling fans. Most of them criticized All Elite Wrestling for below-par booking of the women's division and said that only the Stamford-based company would do justice to her talents.

WWE recently signed former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

After Cody Rhodes' return last year, Jade Cargill is the biggest star to jump ship from All Elite Wrestling to the Stamford-based company.

The 31-year-old had a dominant run in AEW since debuting in 2020 and remained undefeated for over two years with a 60-match win streak. Before leaving the Jacksonville-based company, Cargill lost twice to Kris Statlander in TBS Title matched in May and September.

While Cargill has made a few Television appearances around major stars in RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, the company is taking a cautious approach with her booking, and she has yet to make an in-ring debut. It appears the company is waiting for the right moment.

Despite not being involved in any storyline, she has been treated as a major star by WWE and will likely receive a push from the get-go.

What are your thoughts about Giulia reportedly joining World Wrestling Entertainment? Tell us in the comments section below.

