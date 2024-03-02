"No way she goes there" - Fans react to the possibility of Tony Khan signing rumored WWE target to AEW after Mercedes Moné

Fans have shared their reactions to the possibility of Tony Khan bringing in a rumored WWE-bound talent to AEW after Mercedes Mone. The talent in question is Giulia.

Mercedes Mone is expected to make her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the March 13, 2024 episode of Dynamite, dubbed Big Business. The 32-year-old star has lately alluded to her arrival in AEW on social media, and reportedly will find herself working with a former colleague in the form of former WWE writer Jennifer Pepperman, who became All Elite earlier this month.

Giulia, who is currently signed with Stardom, has also fuelled speculations regarding the status of her future. The reigning NJPW STRONG Women's Champion has been expected to be headed to WWE. In a recent interview, Giula revealed that she intends to hold on to her STRONG Women's Title until she is able to defend it against Mone.

Mone took to X to respond to Giulia's challenge in a tweet in which she made a direct reference to the Big Business episode of Dynamite where she is expected to appear. Notably, The CEO of NJPW competed in a tournament for the title at Resurgence 2023. She failed to win the championship in the finals against Willow Nightingale.

A user on X wrote a post sharing the hope that Tony Khan would introduce both Mone and The Dangerous Queen at the TD Garden on March 13.

A number of fans responded to the tweet. Some comments pointed out that Tony Khan's recent remarks regarding Rossy Ogawa's exit from Stardom might prevent Giulia from signing with AEW. Some claimed that Giulia is WWE bound, while others suggested that she may end up lost in the shuffle in AEW's stacked roster.

Check out a screengrab of the reactions below:

Billie Starkz comments on Mercedes Mone's arrival in AEW

Mercedes Mone has set the wrestling world buzzing ahead of her highly rumored debut in All Elite Wrestling. The addition of the former NXT Women's Champion to the AEW roster clears the way for a number of exciting matchups. One upcoming talent who Mone might cross paths with in Tony Khan's promotion is Billie Starkz, who recently commented on the former's debut at Dynamite: Big Business.

Starkz has been appearing in ROH, and working with the ROH Women's World Champion Athena. During an interview with In The Weeds, the 19-year-old star was asked about Mercedes Mone's arrival in All Elite Wrestling. While she did not share any concrete details, she had a five-word statement on the matter.

"I’m not giving away nothing," she said with a laugh.

Billie Starkz's latest appearance on Dynamite pitted her in a dark match against Leila Grey on November 1, 2023.

