"NO WAY OMG," "Triple H gonna regret" - Fans go crazy as Tony Khan announces released WWE Superstar's AEW debut

Wrestling fans on Twitter are buzzing with excitement after Tony Khan announced that former WWE Superstar Mistico will be making his AEW debut.

Mistico, who made a name for himself in WWE as Sin Cara, was also a tag team partner with superstars like Rey Mysterio and Kalisto. Since parting ways with WWE in 2014, he has made a name for himself in Mexican promotions such as AAA and CMLL under the persona of Místico, where he is considered one of the most popular lucha libre wrestlers in Mexico.

Earlier today on Twitter, Tony Khan announced that former WWE Superstar Mistico will be making his AEW debut on next week's episode of Rampage. He will be facing Rocky Romero in a grudge match for the title of "Mexico's Pound-For-Pound Crown."

The announcement of Místico's AEW debut has been met with widespread excitement from wrestling fans on Twitter. Many fans are excited to see Místico compete in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While others are praising Tony Khan for bringing in such a talented wrestler, some also believe that Triple H will regret this.

Check out the reactions below:

Overall, the reaction from fans to Mistico's AEW debut announcement has been overwhelmingly positive, with many fans expressing their excitement for his upcoming debut.

Tony Khan wants to be like Paul Heyman or Vince McMahon, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said that Tony Khan wanted to be like Heyman and McMahon but didn't want any help.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, Bischoff said Khan is just beyond help.

“I think Tony’s beyond help. I don’t think Tony Khan is the type of person that wants help. I think Tony Khan, more than anything else, wants to be Paul Heyman or wants to be Vince McMahon. Yeah, this is a vanity project. He loves wrestling. Okay, I get it. He loves wrestling. He loves it. He loves it with every fiber of his being. That doesn’t mean he’s good at it."

He continued:

"Unless Tony recognizes that he’s not good at it. You could bring in anybody you wanted to, and it won’t work because he won’t listen, not to the extent that he needs to. I wouldn’t wish that position on anybody that I know. Absolutely not.”

Since losing to NXT this Tuesday, Khan has been having a meltdown on Twitter, taking shots at legends like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Shawn Michaels.

