'No way Tony would say no' - Fans blast Triple H while insisting Sting's 2025 WWE Hall of Fame appearance

WWE fans took out their frustrations on Triple H while at the same time insisting on Sting’s 2025 Hall of Fame appearance. This is going to get interesting as things edge closer.

A few weeks earlier, it was announced that Lex Luger would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after all these years. It was also reported that Luger wanted Sting to induct him on that special day.

However, there is one problem: Sting is still signed to AEW, which would prohibit him from appearing in WWE. Amidst all this, some fans have started speculating that Triple H would make it difficult for the WCW icon to induct his friend.

They took to Twitter to express their feelings about Triple H and ask why AEW should be pushed around.

Fan reactions via X.

Other fans said it would be a PR disaster for AEW if Tony Khan did not let Sting attend the ceremony.

Former WWE star Teddy Long shares warm story about Lex Luger

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has spoken out about Lex Luger’s Hall of Fame induction and said that he is able to continue only because of God.

Long was speaking on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine when he said:

“I think it was long overdue. I was with Lex three weeks ago, when we were in Indianapolis at the Rumble, WrestleCon. He lives in Atlanta, so I had a chance to fly back with him. Me and him had a good little layover, and we talked. Lex is such a wonderful guy. Lex is a guy that was able to be honest with himself and say, 'I've been wrong, I've done a lot of people wrong.' There's so many people that need to do that but they won't That's why God has blessed him. God has kept him alive. He's still moving around and stuff.”

It will be great to see Lex Luger finally inducted into the Hall of Fame, and it would also be great to see if Sting can induct him.

