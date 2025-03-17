"God has kept him alive" - WWE legend shares heartwarming message for Lex Luger after Hall of Fame induction news (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently spoke about Lex Luger's upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame. The company announced the news ahead of Elimination Chamber last month.

In a heartwarming video aired by WWE, Cody Rhodes met with Luger and informed him of his Hall of Fame induction. The former WCW World Champion was overwhelmed with the news and got up from his wheelchair to hug Rhodes.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Long claimed that Lex Luger truly deserved the accolade. He recalled speaking with the WWE veteran a few months ago. Teddy was excited for his old colleague, claiming that he was excited to see the star finally take his deserved place in the Hall of Fame.

"I think it was long overdue. I was with Lex three weeks ago, when we were in Indianapolis at the Rumble, WrestleCon. He lives in Atlanta, so I had a chance to fly back with him. Me and him had a good little layover, and we talked. Lex is such a wonderful guy. Lex is a guy that was able to be honest with himself and say, 'I've been wrong, I've done a lot of people wrong.' There's so many people that need to do that but they won't That's why God has blessed him. God has kept him alive. He's still moving around and stuff." [7:45 onwards]

Lex Luger joins Michelle McCool and Triple H in the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. It will be interesting to see who else WWE announces for this year's Hall of Fame.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

