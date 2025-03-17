  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Lex Luger
  • "God has kept him alive" - WWE legend shares heartwarming message for Lex Luger after Hall of Fame induction news (Exclusive)

"God has kept him alive" - WWE legend shares heartwarming message for Lex Luger after Hall of Fame induction news (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 17, 2025 09:48 GMT
Lex Luger is part of the 2025 Hall of Fame [Image: WWE.com]
Lex Luger is part of the 2025 Hall of Fame [Image: WWE.com]

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently spoke about Lex Luger's upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame. The company announced the news ahead of Elimination Chamber last month.

Ad

In a heartwarming video aired by WWE, Cody Rhodes met with Luger and informed him of his Hall of Fame induction. The former WCW World Champion was overwhelmed with the news and got up from his wheelchair to hug Rhodes.

This week on the Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Long claimed that Lex Luger truly deserved the accolade. He recalled speaking with the WWE veteran a few months ago. Teddy was excited for his old colleague, claiming that he was excited to see the star finally take his deserved place in the Hall of Fame.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think it was long overdue. I was with Lex three weeks ago, when we were in Indianapolis at the Rumble, WrestleCon. He lives in Atlanta, so I had a chance to fly back with him. Me and him had a good little layover, and we talked. Lex is such a wonderful guy. Lex is a guy that was able to be honest with himself and say, 'I've been wrong, I've done a lot of people wrong.' There's so many people that need to do that but they won't That's why God has blessed him. God has kept him alive. He's still moving around and stuff." [7:45 onwards]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Lex Luger joins Michelle McCool and Triple H in the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. It will be interesting to see who else WWE announces for this year's Hall of Fame.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी