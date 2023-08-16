"No more WWE rejects TK, please" - Fans against the idea of Lacey Evans joining The Outcasts in AEW 

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans is perhaps on her way out of the company, and fans on the internet react to the idea of her joining a popular AEW faction.

She has been out of action for a long time and has been rumored to leave the promotion amid her absence. Recent hints through her social media suggest that Lacey may have indeed left the company after her contract possibly expired.

Well, it's fair to say that the Stamford-based promotion tried everything with Evans, but something wasn't working. Furthermore, she was primarily off-TV as the company perhaps had no plans for her.

Lacey might be leaving the biggest wrestling promotion, heading to the AEW, and becoming All Elite. Nothing is confirmed yet, but fans are already speculating about Evans joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Moreover, a user on social media presented the idea of Lacey Evans joining the All Elite promotion and joining the Outcasts faction alongside Saraya, Toni Storm, and Ruby Soho. Well, only time will tell if it ends up happening.

Meanwhile, fans took notice of the idea and were quick to react as well. Interestingly, most fans have negatively responded to the idea, as they don't seem to agree with the rough plan for Evans if she ever wishes to join AEW. Here are how fans reacted:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lacey Evans once commented on her place in pro wrestling

During an interview with Cageside Seats, Lacey Evans reflected on her wrestling career and how she fares in the realm of wrestling along with other incredible women.

“I look around and there was a voice that tells me, ‘What are you doing here? Like, you’re fraud.’ And I say, no! There are people out there that can relate to that. And so, I said, no, scr*w this. I am Lacey Evans. I am gonna come in here. I’m gonna stand toe-to-toe with these women and I’m gonna win. And I’m gonna make it. And I am going to pave my path and be a name that will always be remembered, regardless of who I am.” [H/T Cageside Seats]

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what the future has in store for Lacey following her alleged WWE exit, also whether she will endure her wrestling career with other promotions like AEW.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here