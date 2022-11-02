"Nobody can touch him" - WWE veteran makes a bold prediction around the outcome of MJF and Jon Moxley's upcoming AEW Full Gear clash

MJF and Jon Moxley are fast approaching a head-on collision, and their clash has already been announced for AEW Full-Gear. While some are betting on Moxley, former WWE Head Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that Friedman will walk away with the gold.

Friedman has been considered by many to be one of the biggest and quickest-rising stars in AEW. While this could be argued, MJF has already had some of the best-received feuds against the likes of CM Punk, Chris Jericho, and Darby Allin.

During the most recent Wrestling with Freddie episode, the former WWE writer went into depth, praising The Salt of the Earth for his character and portrayal in AEW.

"It's MJF, and everybody else is after that," Prinze Jr. stated. "The stories this kid is telling at 26 years old are unbelievable. I mean, it's so good. Everything is based in reality [...] He's not a heel or a babyface. He is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and he is completely unique to everyone else in this business right now. Nobody can touch him. Watch what this kid does."

Prinze Jr. continued as he boldly claimed that he believes that Friedman will defeat Moxley at Full-Gear:

"I don't know how they're going to end this story, but he has a match with the AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. So, I am certain MJF beats Jon Moxley at the pay-per-view. But I am in love with this young man. This dude is awesome. I will blow smoke up his a** every single week on this podcast." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Freddie Prinze Jr. also commented on Friedman's back-and-forth with wrestling legend William Regal while heaping more praise on the 26-year-old star.

Jim Cornette believes that AEW are fumbling MJF's booking by seemingly having the star turn babyface

MJF has seemingly had a chance of heart as of late in AEW, especially during last week's Dynamite, which saw the star on the receiving end of a brutal attack from The Firm.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran questioned the direction that Friedman is seemingly headed toward in AEW.

“When you put [him] in a sympathetic position you’ve just screwed the pooch. He did a fired-up promo about Moxley - but now what they’re going to do is they’re going to have [him] as a sympathetic figure? When is the last time you had sympathy for Satan?” Jim Cornette said. [From 04:00 onward]

While it remains to be seen if Maxwell Jacob Friedman can be trusted, as "Satan" would likely try to fool the viewers into a false sense of trust. However, since the story is still unfolding, could we be seeing an MJF face turn?

