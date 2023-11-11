"Nobody cares, Tony," "Jobber" - Fans don't want AEW to sign 26-year-old star

An exciting 26-year-old star has been competing in AEW since early 2023. However, fans don't want Tony Khan to sign him as a full-time competitor.

The star in question is none other than El Hijo Del Vikingo who made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 22, 2023, episode of Dynamite. The highflyer came up short against The Cleaner Kenny Omega in his debut match.

On Twitter, a fan shared his thoughts on El Hijo Del Vikingo and stated that the Jacksonville-based promotion should sign him:

"Within the next year or 2, I really need AEW to sign El Hijo Del Vikingo. That’s gotta be one of the main focuses. He’s CRAZY #AEWRampage"

The fans have voted against the above tweet as they believe Vikingo adds nothing to the AEW roster:

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio reveals what he told Vikingo

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently recalled the advice he gave to AEW's El Hijo Del Vikingo.

During an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Rey Mysterio revealed that he gave Vikingo the same advice that he recieved when he began his career:

“I believe he was going through an injury at the time, and I kind of connected him with people to see if he could get his knee taken care of. Overall, I said, ‘It happened to me.' A lot of people would tell me to slow down. With all due respect, I said thank you, yes, I will, and it would almost come in [sic] one ear and out the other. Until you start going through injuries and surgeries, and you’re not slowing down because they tell you, you’re slowing down because you need to, and you can’t risk your body anymore as you did.’"

He further added:

“I pretty much gave him that advice and told him he could still be incredible if he just toned it down two or three beats more. Pick the moments where you want to do your things to impact. You don’t have to do it every night because they already know who you are. I hope that he takes the advice and doesn’t have to suffer what I did, which is learn the hard way.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

What is your favorite match of El Hijo Del Vikingo in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

