"Nobody else is this good" - Jim Cornette wants to see major AEW star get even more creative freedom

AEW's reputation for creative freedom has not only been a drawing point for wrestlers, but also something fans often praise. Jim Cornette recently reviewed a major star's Dynamite segment and praised the star for utilizing his creative freedom to deliver a convincing promo.

Cornette has gained a reputation for being very critical of All Elite Wrestling, which is why when the veteran praises someone on the roster, they've likely gone above and beyond to earn his goodwill.

Speaking on the latest Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran spoke on AEW World Champion MJF's recent Dynamite segment, where he announced Bryan Danielson's next opponent.

"It gets old when we say this, but he’s two levels above everybody else verbally. It’s his own material, he delivers it with emotion – in a lot of cases you can buy that he’s rattling it off the top of his head." [00:30 onward]

Cornette continued, claiming that Friedman is the best at cutting these kinds of promos.

"That’s what happens when you’re doing your own s**t, not something somebody else told you to say. Nobody else is this good at cutting a biting heel promo," Cornette claimed. [00:52 onward]

Dan Lambert recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, where he seemed to agree with Jim Cornette, but went as far as to claim that MJF's in-ring work doesn't matter.

Jim Cornette also believes that MJF doesn't need to appear live on AEW every week

While many seem to hold Friedman in high regard, AEW's ratings have notably taken quite a dive, even with the star reigning as the World Champion. Disco Inferno recently commented on the issue but blamed The Elite and Death Triangle for the low ratings.

During the same episode, Cornette praised AEW for allowing Friedman to go ahead with his own ideas.

"MJF does needs to talk every week, but he doesn’t need to come out and do a live interview every week. So, I like that it’s not just the typical backstage 30-second throwaway thing with him, but they give him time to develop s**t." [00:05 onward]

Friedman's feud with Bryan Danielson seems to be heating up with every passing week, and the two will naturally end up clashing at some point. Could The American Dragon dethrone The Salt of the Earth, or will MJF continue his "Reign of Terror?"

