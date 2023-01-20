Disco Inferno holds 5 AEW wrestlers and a former WWE Superstar responsible for killing Dynamite ratings

Disco Inferno and Konnan recently discussed AEW Dynamite's languishing ratings and who should be held responsible.

The infamous alleged backstage incident between CM Punk and The Elite last September plagued the company's immediate plans and jeopardized its reputation. However, Tony Khan made a compelling decision by crowning MJF as the AEW World Champion at Full Gear, which many considered a step in the right direction.

Despite doing a commendable job as champion, The Salt of the Earth hasn't brought new eyeballs to the product in the eyes of many fans. As such, the flagship show has failed to break the one million viewer barrier on most occasions.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno defended Friedman and blamed the 'Best of 7 series' between The Elite and Death Triangle for killing the ratings for weeks:

"Bro, he's [MJF] not drawing during this period of time where they thought that this stupid seven-match series between The Elite and the guys [Death Triangle] in a six-man tag match and everything that hasn't done positive numbers since it's been on TV in six straight weeks. That segment decreases in viewers every single week with the six-man thing. That's not MJF's fault. There's a lot of stuff they put on the show where the ratings go down," Inferno said. (3:19)

Konnan chimed in and lavished praise on MJF, though he believes the product has gotten soft recently:

"That's not his [MJF] fault. He's the most over guy there, cuts the best promos in wrestling. Looks the part, is a great heel....He's on a product that isn't as hot as it used to be, and he made it hot. He helped make it hot," Konnan said. (2:59 - 3:55)

You can check out the clip below:

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets at DraftKings!

Make your first deposit now! Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML and get $150 if your bet wins!

MJF will headline AEW Revolution 2023

MJF has been brimming with confidence since retaining his AEW World Championship against Ricky Starks at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite last year.

However, he soon found himself on a collision course with Bryan Danielson. The two men are set to collide in a 60-Minute Iron Man match at the forthcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view on March 5.

Danielson has also rebounded from his loss to Chris Jericho at Full Gear. He is currently on a six-match winning streak.

After his win over Bandido on Dynamite last night, The American Dragon will now move on to face another obstacle in the form of Brian Cage.

Interestingly, Friedman has made a deal with The Machine. He handed Prince Nana an envelope full of cash and asked Cage to break Bryan's arm next week.

If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Keepin' It 100 podcast.

Do NOT try this at home. These banned wrestling moves can cause real life damage.

Poll : Do you agree with Konnan and Disco Inferno? Yes No 0 votes