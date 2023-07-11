"Nobody gives a f***" - When AEW's Eddie Kingston savagely roasted WWE's Scarlett Bordeaux

AEW star Eddie Kingston is known for not pulling his punches both in the ring and when it comes to giving others a piece of his mind. During a brief encounter some time ago, The Mad King savagely put down Scarlett Bordeaux.

Today, Bordeaux is best known for her pairing with real-life husband and fellow pro wrestler Karrio Kross in WWE. However, the two have been in multiple promotions over the years. Before All Elite Wrestling's establishment, the two found themselves on the same roster with Eddie Kingston.

In an unearthed clip of their brief time together in AAW, Kingston is seen lounging on the chairs in front of a set-up steel cage, while Bordeaux scaled the outside for a picture opportunity. However, the AEW star was not impressed at all and berated her.

"Nobody cares! It's not your cagematch! You're not gonna get a bunch of hits on Instagram. Nobody gives a f***," Kingston claimed.

While brutal, Eddie Kingston's jab at Scarlett Bordeaux was likely just in jest. The Mad King is still as honest and transparent as ever today, and even recently gave his take on all the reports about the backstage morale in All Elite Wrestling.

The AEW star recently captured the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Despite having quite a large following in All Elite Wrestling, The Mad King has yet to capture gold in the promotion. While his fans are likely still holding out hope to see him crowned with the TNT or even AEW World Championship, NJPW has already pulled the trigger on him.

During the recent NJPW Independence Day pay-per-view, Kingston took on KENTA for the Openweight Championship and defeated the former WWE star. Shortly after his victory, the star was met by his real-life friend and mentor, Homicide.

inmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Eddie Kingston celebrating with his best friend, his mentor, his brother Homicide and trying to hold back his tears as he heads to the back.



THIS RIGHT HERE... IS PRO WRESTLING.



Homicide and The Mad King have a storied history, making their post-match embrace all the more emotional. Now that he's proven his mettle in the Squared Circle, could Tony Khan follow this up and crown the star the new TNT, International, or even All Elite Wrestling World Champion?

