[WATCH] Eddie Kingston breaks down in tears after title win, shares emotional embrace with veteran star

Eddie Kingston has had quite a lengthy career, but until today the veteran never won World Title gold in a major promotion. After his victory at NJPW Independence Day, he was embraced by his close friend Homicide.

Homicide is a pro wrestling veteran who spent many years of his career in promotions like TNA, ROH, and Jersey All-Pro Wrestling. The 46-year-old is also a good friend of Kingston, who considers him both a mentor and older brother. Together the duo even held the JAPW Tag Team Championships.

Shortly after defeating KENTA for the Strong Openweight Championship, Eddie Kingston met Homicide, and the two old friends embraced one another emotionally. Additionally, The Mad King seemed to be absolutely overwhelmed as he struggled to hold back his tears.

THIS RIGHT HERE... IS PRO WRESTLING.

It remains to be seen if the championship will affect his booking in AEW going forward or whether Eddie Kingston will put the belt on the line against another star with ties to NJPW like him.

Eddie Kingston recently debunked the rumors that the AEW locker room is divided

Reports about the state of the All Elite Wrestling locker room have been rampant ever since the backstage brawl at All Out 2022. These reports have continually painted CM Punk in a bad light while claiming that the roster is divided between him and The Elite.

In an interview with the New York Post, Eddie Kingston addressed the clickbait reports that he sees online and confirmed that the locker room isn't divided.

“I see the reports. I see the clickbait on YouTube. But the locker room is not divided, not the people I hang out with."

When asked about CM Punk's actions in AEW, The Mad King simply pointed out that The Second City Saint will have free reign for as long as it helps the promotion.

"[CM] Punk’s gonna do what Punk does and if whatever Punk does helps this company, no one can say anything.” [H/T: NY Post]

Many fans are hoping to see Kingston and Punk clash again in AEW after their well-received feud. Only time will tell if this will pan out or not, but it looks like CM Punk is on good enough terms with the roster to kick off a feud with The Mad King.

