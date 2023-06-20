"Nobody likes these jack**fs" - WWE veteran blames Jon Moxley and multiple stars for running off AEW viewers

Jon Moxley and the Blackpool Combat Club recently took on The Elite during AEW Dynamite's main event last week. While fans praised the bout, Jim Cornette blames the participants for the viewership drop.

AEW Dynamite's total viewership ratings have steadily fallen over the past year and have begun to average around 800K. Many fans attributed this to the "Brawl Out Incident" and how fans reacted to it, but could it be because of the stars who shifted into the main event over the past year?

During the latest episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran criticized the viewership and demographic drop during the main event and claimed the six-man tag chased fans away.

"The [BCC] and The Elite managed to run off 219 000 people from the start of the program, which is about 25 percent of where they started. […] So nobody likes these jack**fs? […] They lost 219 thousand off the total viewership, they lost 104 thousand from the key demos, but yet they’re the EVPs, main event guys, [Jon Moxley]’s allowed to do whatever he wants," said Cornette. [From 06:50 onward]

Jon Moxley notably has a massive fan following online and in audiences, but many were upset when he broke kayfabe on camera. In response, many took to Twitter to criticize the move, with some even heavily attacking the star's on-screen character.

Cornette seemed to allege that Jon Moxley and The Elite were responsible for a major AEW star being run-off

Jon Moxley and The Elite are considered by many to be some of the biggest stars in AEW, but some have alleged that the men are responsible for CM Punk's lengthy time away. Additionally, Cody Rhodes' jump to WWE has been blamed on The Elite by some online fans, and Cornette might agree with these sentiments.

Later during the same episode, Jim Cornette seemed to hint that the Bucks may have run off Punk or possibly Cody Rhodes:

"Tony [Khan] has no control over these people, all they do is run off viewers and talent! They not only ran off more viewers in wrestling history, but they ran off a bigger star than anybody else in wrestling history." [From 07:53 onward]

Cornette didn't note exactly who he was referring to but maintained that Jon Moxley and the rest of that night's main event competitors would only worsen the show's ratings.

