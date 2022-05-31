WWE legend's daughter reacts to CM Punk's AEW World title win at Double or Nothing 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley's daughter, Noelle Foley, took to Twitter to congratulate CM Punk on his maiden AEW World title victory at Double or Nothing.

CM Punk clinched his first pro-wrestling title in over seven years as he dethroned Hangman Adam Page to become the new AEW World Champion at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on March 29. The two terrific wrestlers locked horns in an intense match that went over 25 minutes, with the quite vocal Las Vegas crowd split evenly throughout the match.

Punk capitalized on the last moment hesitation shown by Hangman Page as he executed a thunderous GTS to seal his victory.

Noelle Foley is herself a well-recognized personality in the pro-wrestling world, and she's been a well-known CM Punk fan since his WWE days. She took to Twitter to exclaim that fans love seeing Punk holding a major championship by sending a congratulatory message to him:

"WE LOVE TO SEE IT!!! HUGE CONGRATS TO @CMPunk," she wrote on Twitter.

CM Punk motivated Noelle Foley to stay strong against the rare hearing disorder she suffers from

Noelle Foley has been an internet star for years. She was a part of WWE Network's "Holy Foley" reality series and the "WWE Kitchen Smackdown" show. Noelle had previously shown interest in becoming a wrestler and even had a WWE tryout in 2016. Unfortunately, she had to step away from wrestling owing to concussions and other injuries.

Last year, she revealed that she has been diagnosed with Hyperacusis, a rare hearing disorder that makes it challenging to deal with everyday sounds. People suffering from Hyperacusis experience extreme physical pain and discomfort upon hearing high-pitched sounds and rough noises like loud conversations and running engines. (Read more on that here).

The Second City Saint stepped in with simple wise words, motivating her to stay strong and take the fight:

Noelle Foley will be making her debut on the OnlyFans streaming subscription service in June. Meanwhile, CM Punk holds one of the top prizes in the industry and it will be interesting to see who he faces next.

