"None of it matters" - Top AEW star shares cryptic message ahead of Dynamite amidst rumors of jumping ship to work with Triple H

AEW tag team FTR have been vocal about their displeasure with their booking, despite the fact that they are the top-ranked tag team in All Elite Wrestling. Before tonight's Dynamite, Dax Harwood posted a mysterious message that sparked rumors that the group might join WWE.

Dax Harwood believes that the end of April 2023 will mark the expiration of his current All Elite Wrestling contract. He and Cash Wheeler have talked about a number of ideas, including the idea of taking a year off from competing for major promotions and concentrating on indie wrestling.

While FTR is focused on their match against The Acclaimed for the AEW World Tag Team Championships tonight, Dax Harwood wrote on Twitter that there have been rumors about their future and that even if they lose, they must still do this and be successful.

"Lots of speculation about our future, but we’re only thinking about tonight. 2022 was great. None of it matters if we don’t win. We have to do this. We have to succeed. Top Guys, out," Harwood wrote.

FTR has proven themselves in AEW, where they currently hold the ROH, AAA, and IWGP World Tag Team Championships. If they defeat The Acclaimed, they will become the AEW Tag Team Champions and will hold four Tag Team Championships simultaneously.

AEW star recently took shots at The Usos for ranking first on PWI's Tag Team 100 list

FTR have managed to finish in second place on the PWI Tag Team of the Year awards despite being one of the most decorated modern tag teams in wrestling.

Dax Harwood responded to The Usos' most recent tweet on social media. In response to The Usos calling out all the "salty a** tag teams," Dax Harwood jokingly posted an image of various salts, perhaps admitting to a little jealousy on his end.

"Live look at me rn," Harwood tweeted.

There is a good chance the two teams could possibly cross paths in the near future if FTR's contract does indeed expire next year.

Would you like to see FTR (The Revival) return to WWE in 2023? Let us know in the comments section below.

