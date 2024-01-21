"None of you young boys in that locker room have paid your dues" - Bully Ray calls out AEW star; teases big match

Bully Ray has lashed out at a top AEW star and taken a massive dig at not just him but many young performers in the wrestling business.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently teased a massive reunion with D-Von Dudley for another run as The Dudley Boyz. Since then, many AEW stars have taken shots at him and D-Von, including Max Caster and The Gunns.

Caster, in particular, took a harsh dig at the WWE legend, saying he would have to pay a lot of dues before entering All Elite Wrestling's locker room. As expected, this has elected a heated response from Bully Ray, as he fired brutal shots at the All Elite star and then teased a showdown with him.

Check out his response below:

"None of you young boys in that locker room have paid your dues…thats the problem. See you soon," said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray is a fan of AEW tag team, The Young Bucks

While he hasn't hesitated to call out Max Caster, Bully Ray has no issue with everyone in AEW's locker room. In fact, he recently lavished praise on The Young Bucks on an episode of Busted Open Radio.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion confessed that he has always been a fan of Nick and Matt Jackson in and outside of the ring.

"They are snarky d***henozzles, a**holes, whatever you want to call them, and I love the fact that they're leaning on it. I've always been a fan of Nick and Matt, both personally and professionally... enjoyed being in the ring with them, enjoyed talking to them backstage," Bully Ray said.

It'll be interesting to see if his war of words eventually leads to Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley showing up in All Elite Wrestling in the coming weeks and months.

