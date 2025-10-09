“Nooo,” ‘Fu*king hell”- Fans devastated after major AEW name suffers an injury and gets stretchered out of arena

AEW is thriving this year. Their roster is immensely talented, and Tony Khan's leadership is taking the company to new heights. Furthermore, both the AEW World Champion and the AEW Women's World Champion are homegrown talents: &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page and Kris Statlander. All Elite Wrestling taped Collision Homecoming on October 8 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. The episode will air on Saturday, October 11. The show featured several matches, including a showdown between Josh Alexander and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi. Unfortunately, this match ended after The Golden Star suffered an injury. A clip of Ibushi getting stretchered into an ambulance after the match is going viral on X. Fans are quite concerned about him and are praying for his well-being and quick recovery. See their reactions below: Fans react to Kota Ibushi's injury. (Image via @KXNGAO X) Fans react to Kota Ibushi's injury. (Image via @KXNGAO X) Hopefully, the Japanese star's injury is not severe, and he will recover soon. Even though he has never won a title in All Elite Wrestling, he is one of Tony Khan's trusted names. Kota Ibushi is best known for his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he held numerous titles throughout the years. Kota Ibushi on AEW star Kenny Omega Longtime wrestling fans are well aware of the bond between Kota Ibushi and The Cleaner, Kenny Omega. They are collectively known as The Golden Lovers, and in a 2018 interview with Weekly Pro magazine, the Japanese star called The Best Bout Machine his best friend and best rival. &quot;To me, among everyone I’ve been in the ring with, Kenny is my best friend and my best rival.&quot; he said. [H/T: Vending Machine Seats] Kota Ibushi is undoubtedly a modern-day great. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him.