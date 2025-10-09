  • home icon
Fan-favorite AEW star to announce retirement after getting seriously injured again? Analyzing the chances

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 09, 2025 03:37 GMT
A top AEW star suffered an injury [Image Credit: Kosha Irby
A top AEW star suffered an injury [Image Credit: Kosha Irby's X]

A 43-year-old AEW star could hang up his boots after being involved in an unfortunate incident. Kota Ibushi has been a beloved figure among his fans over the years. He is well-known for his impressive run in NJPW. He has been a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2023. However, injuries have been a major hurdle in his career. He has been sidelined for multiple months in the past few years.

In 2021, the Golden Star injured his wrist during an NJPW match, resulting in a 17-month hiatus. Later in 2024, he injured his ankle, and he took six months to recover. He didn't wrestle much in 2025. He was part of the Forbidden Door Lights Out Steel Cage contest. He returned to the ring on this week's Collision taping to face Josh Alexander, where he got injured once again.

Kota Ibushi was stretchered out of the arena after he took a bad fall during the contest. It seems like he will be out for a long time. This is also his third major injury in the past five years. In a few weeks, he could come back to the squared circle and announce his retirement due to his long history of injuries.

AEW President Tony Khan talked to fans after Kota Ibushi's injury

The 43-year-old star's bout with Josh Alexander was cut short due to the injury, and there was silence among the fans during the Collision taping.

Following the heartbreaking occurrence, AEW President Tony Khan stepped in to bring some energy to the fans. He discussed how injuries are the most 'challenging' part in the pro wrestling industry and thanked them for being patient. Later, he also started an 'Ibushi' chant.

The severity of Kota Ibushi's injury remains unknown. Fans are also wondering when he will return to the squared circle in the future.

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

