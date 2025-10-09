Fan-favorite AEW star to announce retirement after getting seriously injured again? Analyzing the chances

A 43-year-old AEW star could hang up his boots after being involved in an unfortunate incident. Kota Ibushi has been a beloved figure among his fans over the years. He is well-known for his impressive run in NJPW. He has been a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2023. However, injuries have been a major hurdle in his career. He has been sidelined for multiple months in the past few years.In 2021, the Golden Star injured his wrist during an NJPW match, resulting in a 17-month hiatus. Later in 2024, he injured his ankle, and he took six months to recover. He didn't wrestle much in 2025. He was part of the Forbidden Door Lights Out Steel Cage contest. He returned to the ring on this week's Collision taping to face Josh Alexander, where he got injured once again.Kota Ibushi was stretchered out of the arena after he took a bad fall during the contest. It seems like he will be out for a long time. This is also his third major injury in the past five years. In a few weeks, he could come back to the squared circle and announce his retirement due to his long history of injuries.AEW President Tony Khan talked to fans after Kota Ibushi's injuryThe 43-year-old star's bout with Josh Alexander was cut short due to the injury, and there was silence among the fans during the Collision taping.Following the heartbreaking occurrence, AEW President Tony Khan stepped in to bring some energy to the fans. He discussed how injuries are the most 'challenging' part in the pro wrestling industry and thanked them for being patient. Later, he also started an 'Ibushi' chant.The severity of Kota Ibushi's injury remains unknown. Fans are also wondering when he will return to the squared circle in the future.