This past week on AEW Dynamite, the wrestling world was in awe as former WWE Divas Champion Saraya (fka Paige) cut an emotional promo. Although the segment was well-received by the majority of the wrestling world, WCW veteran Konnan seems to have an issue with the segment.

Saraya and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., have been butting heads with each other ever since the former Paige made her AEW debut. On last week's episode of Dynamite, the two were in the ring for a face-to-face conversation. During the segment, Saraya talked about her love for wrestling and how hard she has worked to get to the top of the business.

Saraya also talked about having wrestled in Japan. The segment finally came to an end as the multi-time Women's Champion hit the Cradle DDT on Baker.

During the latest episode of the Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan shared his thoughts on the segment. The wrestling veteran mentioned that despite his hatred for babyface wrestlers tooting their own horns, he appreciated Saraya's promo skills. But felt that after praising herself and dissing Britt, the heel should have come out on top, as now Baker being taken out makes her look weak.

“I thought this was very good. I’m not a big fan of a babyface putting the self over… But good passion, people got into it, way better than anything else the women are doing. Great line by Britt, “we don’t take walk-ins”. And I also think after all of that, Britt should have left Saraya laying.” Konnan said [12:39 - 13:04]

Saraya will make her AEW in-ring debut this weekend

During the face-off between Britt Baker and Saraya, the latter revealed that she was finally cleared to compete. After announcing the shocking news, the former NXT Women's champion challenged Britt to a match at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view.

Baker accepted the challenge, and it is official that Saraya will make her in-ring debut for AEW at the pay-per-view.

This will be Saraya's first wrestling match since 2017 and also the first-ever encounter between Britt Baker and the former NXT Women's Champion.

