'Not to blur the lines too much'- The Amazing Graysons on what The Chaos Project really thought of their AEW Dark match (Exclusive)

AEW Dark may not be nearly as popular as Dynamite, the flagship All Elite Wrestling show, but it features a whole lot of exciting matches on a regular basis.

One such match featured The Amazing Graysons, who were billed as JP and Tommy Daily against The Chaos Project, comprising of Luther and Serpentico.

What did Luther and Serpentico think of their AEW Dark match against this young tag team?

JP Grayson mentioned how the big AEW Dark opportunity came with a lot of time and patience.

"A lot of wrestlers are constantly doing the same thing that we're doing. Asking people how I can get on or e-mailing. It's all time and patience," said Grayson.

According to Tommy Grayson, the members of The Chaos Project were very impressed with the match. He pulled back the curtain on their reaction:

"Both Luther and Pentico, not to blur the lines too much, but both of them were very very happy with the match as well as the personnel that was in charge and whatnot. So, it was good to go and be at Dark with my brother and debut as a tag team in Daily's place and whatnot and it's a memory that I'll carry with me for the rest of my life for sure," said Tommy Grayson.

The AEW Dark performance has really impressed those in charge and one has to believe this will lead to many more opportunities for these two talented brothers. We at Sportskeeda wish JP and Tommy Grayson the best of luck and a great future ahead.

