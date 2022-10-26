"Not everything has to be about money" - Konnan points out the real reason for top AEW star's segment with WWE veteran on Dynamite

Former nWo member Konnan has weighed in with his thoughts on the recent promo between MJF and William Regal from AEW Dynamite.

On the "Title Tuesday" edition of Dynamite, Regal was set to speak to Tony Schiavone before being interrupted by MJF. The "Salt of the Earth" proceeded to tell the story of how Regal let him down during his teen years, prompting Friedman to become the man he is today.

This all culminated in MJF wanting to prove Regal wrong by doing things the right way for once. Rather than cashing in his title shot for the AEW World Championship on the fly, he stated that he wants the champion Jon Moxley at 100% and will face him at Full Gear instead.

The promo caught the attention of a lot of people, including Disco Inferno and Konnan, who talked about it on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast. Initially, Disco criticized the segment for not being a moneymaker in the long term.

“It was very good delivery by MJF, but like this is my only criticism, there’s no money in this story. Like okay he told the story but where’s the fight here? I mean everybody’s talking about like MJF’s turning babyface and everything but—and this was kind of a babyface promo, but I’m like ‘okay you’re telling the story of like [William] Regal, send me an e-mail, you didn’t hire me when I was 19 and stuff’ like I don’t know.” [1:02-1:34]

This prompted a response from Konnan, who said that the back-and-forth was not designed to be a money segment; instead it was meant to be something that pushes the storyline forward.

“Here’s the thing, not everything has to be about money this is about storyline progression. So he’s turning, that’s all it is. It’s just part of his turn.” [2:02-2:10]

Konnan doesn't know why one of MJF's friends gets so much TV time

MJF won the casino ladder match at All Out 2022 with the help of Stokely Hathaway and The Firm, who took out all the competitors in the match and in the process granted Friedman an AEW World Championship opportunity.

However, Konnan is not impressed with Hathaway's presentation on TV, stating on a recent episode of his podcast that he doesn't understand why the former WWE manager gets so much TV time.

MJF has had his differences with Hathaway in recent weeks, with Friedman unhappy at the fact that The Firm has gotten involved with some of his business.

