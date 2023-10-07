"Not a fan" - When AJ Styles refused to face CM Punk

CM Punk may be on his way back to the WWE, according to recent rumors. However, Seth Rollins is not the only WWE Superstar who does not want to work with Punk as the former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles has also stated before that he does not want to have a match with The Voice of the Voiceless.

On a Twitch stream back in 2020, The Phenomenal One discussed various topics, including a possible match against the former AEW World Champion.

"Nope," Styles said about a possible match between the two. "That will never happen... I don't have to go into detail about that one. I think it's pretty obvious where things stand. I'm not a fan." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

With The Straight Edge Superstar's return to WWE rumored for Survivor Series, the two men could put their differences aside to work together and give us a 'dream match.'

Booker T comments on CM Punk's possible return to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT commentator Booker T recently reflected on CM Punk's possible return to the Stamford-based promotion.

The Best in the World was let go from AEW following a backstage altercation and has been a free agent since. The rumors of his WWE return began to circulate after his contract was terminated by Tony Khan.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on the rumored return of Punk:

"You know, it's not that I'm opposed to seeing CM Punk back in WWE. But that's really a question for CM Punk, does he want to be back in WWE? Punk said that's a place that he never wanted to go back to. He said it was this, he said it was that. He said so many things about WWE and we shouldn't even be asking the question if I wanna see Punk or anybody wants to see Punk back in WWE. That's not a question for me," he said.

