  • Not Mercedes Mone, Dustin Rhodes declares top WWE star as the best female wrestler in the world

Not Mercedes Mone, Dustin Rhodes declares top WWE star as the best female wrestler in the world

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 10, 2025 04:32 GMT
Mercedes Mone and Dustin Rhodes are AEW veterans [The stars' Instagram and X]

AEW star Mercedes Mone has been one of the most polarizing figures in pro wrestling. She is often considered one of the best in AEW. However, she doesn't top the list of the five favorite women stars in Dustin Rhodes's list. He recently underwent double knee replacement surgery and is sidelined from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Women have changed the landscape of the pro wrestling industry in the past decade. They are main eventing shows and are given plenty of spotlight to shine. Dustin, being a veteran, has been watching the business closely and knows who the zealous female stars are in the promotion.

When the Natural was recently asked on X about his list of top female wrestlers, shockingly, he ranked Charlotte Flair at number one. Below her, Mercedes Mone, Timeless Toni Storm, Sherry Martell, and Rhea Ripley have been placed, respectively.

"Charlotte, Mercedes, Sherry Martell, Toni Storm, and Rhea Ripley," he wrote.
Wrestling veteran criticizes Mercedes Mone

The CEO has won nine championships, in addition to the TBS title. Despite proving herself time and time again, veterans of the industry call her out.

While speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, Richards claimed that Mone's skills have gotten worse after becoming All Elite.

"I don't understand how Mercedes Mone has gotten worse since she got in AEW. This proves that the WWE machine can really protect people's weaknesses. And then when you get to a place like AEW (...) and how many WWE wrestlers have gone over there and actually looked better? This includes Christian Cage and Edge. There are not many who look up to par or better after they leave, and that's just a testament that WWE will make you believe and shove it down your throat that these people are stars," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the reigning TBS Champion.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

