"Not sure how WWE is gonna top this surprise!"- Fans go wild after Former WWE champion makes shocking AEW Debut

AEW All Out delivered some of the most epic moments in All Elite Wrestling history, including a much-awaited debut of a former WWE champion who appeared during the blockbuster Adam Copeland &amp; Christian Cage vs. FTR's match. Fans have taken to social media platforms since then to share their reactions to this huge moment.

Former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix made her AEW debut at All Out. She appeared during the closing sequence of the opening tag team match of her husband. With a mean look, Phoenix delivered a brutal spear to FTR's ally Stokely and took him out of the equation. It offered an opening to Copeland to pick up the win and celebrate with his wife and Cage.

Professional wrestling fans have been going bonkers since then, all over the internet. Some X users even called out WWE, asking how they will top anything at Wrestlepalooza over Phoenix's debut. A few people claimed that it was AEW's response to AJ Lee's in-ring comeback at tonight's WWE PLE in Indianapolis.

Not sure how WWE is gonna top this surprise! LFG!

Wow I have no words but wow

Moreover, some fans were just happy to see the former Divas Champion back in action. Besides, a lot of people were trolling WWE and Triple H on the internet, claiming that Phoenix's debut had already put down anything going to happen at Wrestlepalooza.

Ended triple h I fear

Tony was like, aj lee returned? Cope has a wife too 🙌

ALL THE WIVES ARE WRESTLING TODAY

Beth Phoenix-Copeland! #AEWAllOut

ROH Women's World Champion Athena reacts to Beth Phoenix's AEW debut

Beth Phoenix's debut in All Elite Wrestling was a massive moment that garnered a lot of attention for the company. It even lured the attention of the current ROH Women's World Champion, Athena, who shared her reaction on social media.

Taking to X, Athena expressed her excitement over seeing one of her favorite stars in the All Elite Wrestling ring. She said that a showdown with the former WWE Women's Champion is a dream match for her.

"@AEW HOLY F*CK AHHHHHHHHHHHHH BETH COPELAND!!!! I SWEAR TO YOU @TonyKhan THIS IS MY DREAM MATCH AND I NEED IT LIKE AIR TO BREATHE!!!! YES I AM JUMPING ON MY COUCH LIKE A CHILD RIGHT NOW #AEWAllOut" she wrote

Check out her X post below:

Minion Overlord even tagged Tony Khan in this message, asking to make this match happen in the company sooner rather than later. With that said, it will be interesting to see when and where Athena will cross paths with the WWE Hall of Famer down the line.