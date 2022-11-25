"Not thankful for this" - MJF's fiancé breaks silence on his win at AEW Full Gear

AEW star MJF has apparently taken a turn for the worse in regards to his kayfabe-maintaining tendencies, according to his fiancé.

The Salt of the Earth recently faced Jon Moxley in a singles match, with the AEW World Championship Title on the line. Tensions were high going into the match, as MJF had promised not to use underhand tactics to defeat the formidable Purveyor of Violence.

However, the match featured one of the biggest twists in the company's history, with Blackpool Combat Club founder William Regal betraying Moxley. The WWE legend's help ensured a victory for the Long Island-native, bagging him his first world title in the company.

Ironically, the win has apparently been an inconvenience to MJF's fiancé, Naomi Rosenblum. She recently took to Twitter to post an interesting message.

"Max hasn’t taken off the belt since getting off the jet, and whenever I talk to him he tells me to call him “champion of the world.” Not thankful for this"

You can check out the full tweet here:

Naomi Rosenblum @naomi_rosenblum Max hasn’t taken off the belt since getting off the jet, and whenever I talk to him he tells me to call him “champion of the world”. Not thankful for this Max hasn’t taken off the belt since getting off the jet, and whenever I talk to him he tells me to call him “champion of the world”. Not thankful for this

Missed the latest Dynamite results? Check them out here!

MJF spoke highly of himself and AEW after winning the title at Full Gear

While many believe that Tony Khan's company has been struggling lately, the Salt of the Earth seemingly thinks otherwise.

In the media scrum following the pay-per-view, MJF made the following proclamation:

"Times they are a changing! You [Tony Khan] wait your turn baby people pay to see me, not you. Let's talk shall we. AEW is now destination television once again. The ship has been steered properly once again. This belt is now the most important belt in this entire sport, and it's thanks to three letters. It damn sure ain't AEW, I know for a motherf*cking fact it's not MOX, it's MJF."

MJF is definitely confident about making his reign one to remember. It remains to be seen what his future holds in the coming weeks.

Do you think MJF will be a better World Champion than Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments below!

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes