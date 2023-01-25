"Not yet, not until July" - Rising AEW star apparently not being paid a salary in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW has quite the stacked roster at this stage, and while it gets flak for not utilizing each star signed, one name is currently working without pay. During a recent interview, the promotion's youngest star explained why Tony Khan isn't paying him.

Tony Khan has managed to grab some of the most popular stars in the pro wrestling industry over the past few years. Despite only having around three hours a week to showcase his talent, Khan continues to entice more wrestlers to sign with All Elite Wrestling.

During his Talk Is Jericho appearance, Nick Wayne confirmed that he wouldn't be earning a salary from the promotion until he turns 18.

"As of right now, i can't do any in-ring work with AEW until I turn 18, which will be in July. From now until then, it's just a learning experience, learning TV wrestling, and how AEW does things. Not yet, not until July." (H/T Fightful)

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Darby Allin showed up at DEFY an offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, and he accepted! WHAT?!!🤯 #DefyYearV Darby Allin showed up at DEFY an offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, and he accepted! WHAT?!!🤯 #DefyYearV https://t.co/YEnP0y2gd6

At 17, Nick Wayne is the youngest signed star on the All Elite Wrestling roster. During an interview with Alex Thompson, the star shared how he feels about his skyrocketing career.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Nick Wayne also spoke on his eventual AEW debut and all the plans he has going forward

Despite only being 17 years old, Nick Wayne has already competed in some of the biggest events in pro wrestling. Notably, Wayne had a match in the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view, and once expressed what it meant to him.

#WeAreNJPW @EliteAhmed17 Alan Angels Konosuke Takeshita Nick Wayne - JCP Ric Flair's Last Match 2022:

1/4 Jonathan GreshamAlan AngelsKonosuke TakeshitaNick Wayne - JCP Ric Flair's Last Match 2022:1/4 Jonathan Gresham 🆚 Alan Angels 🆚 Konosuke Takeshita 🆚 Nick Wayne - JCP Ric Flair's Last Match 2022:⭐️⭐️⭐️1/4 https://t.co/hkncR8dLwE

During the same appearance on Talk is Jericho, Wayne spoke on the idea he has for his eventual All Elite Wrestling debut.

"We don't necessarily have a plan yet. Mainly, when I turn 18, I just want to continue to wrestle the best and continue to learn and become the best version of myself that I can." (H/T Fightful)

The rising star will celebrate his 18th birthday this coming July, meaning he won't only begin to receive a paycheck from the promotion, but will also be able to compete. Considering his history with Darby Allin, he'll likely face the TNT Champion in his debut.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes