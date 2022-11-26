The self-proclaimed Queen of WWE, Charlotte Flair has had an illustrious career. She has won more titles than most women in the business and is believed to be the best in the entire division. Wrestling veteran Konnan shared his thoughts on Flair and mentioned that she is far better than one of AEW's latest signees, Saraya (fka Paige).

In AEW Dynamite's Grandslam edition, Saraya shocked the world by making her debut for the promotion. Earlier this month, she revealed that she was finally cleared to wrestle after five years of staying away from in-ring competition due to a career-threatening injury. She excelled in her in-ring return and her first match for Tony Khan's promotion was at the Full Gear pay-per-view against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

During the latest episode of Keepin it 100 podcast, Konnan discussed his thoughts on Saraya's overall performance and felt that her best match involved Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair. Adding to it, he also felt that one of the main reasons that she received praise for her match was because the previous women's match between Nyla Rose and Jade Cargill did not fare well.

“She benefited on this pay-per-view, it was a women’s wrestling match that followed the Nyla Rose and the champion Jade Cargill match, which was horrible, terrible. But with Paige (Saraya) I remember when they were first doing the women’s revolution thing, she had a match with them (Charlotte and Sasha Banks) in NXT, that was very good. But after that nothing stands out," Konnan said. [02:01 - 02:23]

Disco Inferno believes that Charlotte Flair is the best female wrestler in the business

During the same podcast, Konnan's co-host Disco Inferno mentioned that although Saraya is good, she is not as good as Charlotte Flair. He also mentioned that the only female wrestler that is even close to the skill level of Flair is Tessa Blanchard.

"The only girls whose work stands out like a sore thumb is Charlotte Flair. She’s the top of the food chain with work and there’s really not a lot of the other girls that are that close to her, when it comes to that. Tessa is really good. But all the other girls, they all suffer from the same thing. They try to do too much instead of sticking to the basics," Disco Inferno said. [01:23 - 01:50]

The Queen has been away from WWE ever since she lost her title in an 'I Quit' match against Ronda Rousey.

