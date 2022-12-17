"Now her FanTime can go like up to the roof" - Top female AEW star weighs in on Mandy Rose's WWE release

Mandy Rose's release from WWE has created quite a stir in recent days, leading to an AEW star commenting on the issue.

The former NXT Women's Champion surprisingly lost her title to Roxanne Perez, who she had defeated prior to the rematch as well. The shocking defeat was later revealed to be a storyline to hide the real reason. The next day, it was announced that she had been removed from the roster due to her Fantime content not being deemed appropriate.

In a recent episode of Busted Open, former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa opened up on the incident. She explained why Mandy would be fine even without joining the pro-wrestling scene again.

"She has all her ventures. She has a cosmetics line separated from this, the donuts [DaMandys]; now her FanTime can go like up to the roof because I know that she’s probably making a lot of dough. So again, it’s not like she doesn’t have anything and she’s well sought for a lot of people. I mean, she has a huge following. People like what she’s doing. And her and her fiance have a fitness program." (H/T: WrestleZone)

The former AEW Women's Champion had previously praised Mandy Rose

While Mandy's exit from WWE was less than graceful, Thunder Rosa still apparently thinks highly of her.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, La Mera Mera addressed the incident while expressing her shock.

"But I just wanted her to know that I was like, as a professional wrestler, I’m very proud of what she’s done in NXT and all the hard work that she put in there. And when I got the news, I was like, oh man; this is messed up. Like I was really excited to see what was next for her, but I’m even more excited now to see what is next for her because, again, she has an opportunity," Thunder Rosa said. (h/t: WrestleZone)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists It is believed Mandy Rose was fired by WWE without being given the option to take down the stuff that was considered to be outside the parameters of her WWE contract and tone down her site.



Considering her current status as a free agent, it remains to be seen what Mandy's future will be.

