  • "Now make him a champion," "Excellent addition" - Fans erupt after major star announces he has signed with AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 10, 2025 03:09 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

Fans react pleasantly to a major announcement made by an AEW star. Multi-time CMLL champion Hechicero is currently part of the Don Callis Family. He made his debut in 2024 while still being signed to CMLL. Due to the affiliation between the promotions, he has been appearing regularly on ROH and AEW.

The former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion has been impressing fans through his technical wrestling. His recent match against Bandido for the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor received high praise from fans and critics. He recently shared some great news concerning his career.

While appearing on FOX Sports, Hechicero announced that he was officially All Elite. He was now under a dual contract with All Elite Wrestling and CMLL.

Fans were happy to hear the announcement as the star is getting the spotlight he deserves. Many also demanded that the company hand him a championship.

Take a look at the reactions below:

WWE veteran Maven wants to work with AEW

Maven paid a visit to AEW a few months ago and had some good things to say about the promotion. He also had a brief conversation with Tony Khan. He shared that the Jacksonville-based promotion is extremely positive behind the scenes.

While speaking with Aerial Helwani, the ex-WWE star revealed that he is open to working for the Tony Khan-led promotion if they reach out to him.

“Uh, working for them full-time—doing stuff like TV or commentary? None that went anywhere. This conversation was a one-off, just covering for them. Would I entertain it? Yes, absolutely. I’d definitely entertain any offer. Nobody. I don’t know why they haven’t reached out. But I would explore any options that came my way. I will always be an ambassador for the business," he said.

It will be interesting to see who else Tony Khan will sign this year.

