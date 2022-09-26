"Now show them under Triple H in charge" - Wrestling fans blast Tony Khan for ruining 4 top AEW stars' careers after their WWE exit

Tony Khan recently came under fire from pro-wrestling fans for apparently misusing multiple AEW stars who were originally in WWE.
Since its inception in 2019, the All Elite brand has taken multiple former WWE stars to its roster. While Saraya (fka Paige) is the latest person in that regard, the lineup also has big names like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and so on.
However, not all these stars had success in the new Promotion. For example, Malakai Black had a strong start in AEW by defeating Cody Rhodes, but subsequently fell short. Andrade El Idolo, despite being one of the best wrestlers in the company, is rarely seen on TV these days.
Furthermore, Buddy Matthews' recently announced hiatus also has fans concerned about his future in the company. Despite him saying that his leave was temporary, speculation has been running rampant about his future.
Many fans recently took to Twitter calling out Tony Khan for his mishandling of the former WWE stars. Here are some of the tweets:
It remains to be seen what is next for these stars in the foreseeable future.
Buddy Murphy recently broke his silence regarding rumors of his exit from AEW
The House of Black member has finally responded to reports of him seemingly leaving Tony Khan's company.
Fans have been quite unsettled by speculation surrounding Buddy Matthews, after he recently announced his hiatus. There have also been claims that WWE has reportedly contacted him. Due to this, rumors arose about whether Buddy was finished with AEW and if he would join Triple H's roster again.
However, a tweet posted last night from Matthews was seemingly directed at these reports, putting All Elite fans at ease.
As of right now, it appears that Buddy won't be quitting the business. What awaits the House of Black member in the near future will only become clear with time.
What do you make of Buddy Matthews' tweet? Sound off in the comments!
