"Now show them under Triple H in charge" - Wrestling fans blast Tony Khan for ruining 4 top AEW stars' careers after their WWE exit

Tony Khan recently came under fire from pro-wrestling fans for apparently misusing multiple AEW stars who were originally in WWE.

Since its inception in 2019, the All Elite brand has taken multiple former WWE stars to its roster. While Saraya (fka Paige) is the latest person in that regard, the lineup also has big names like Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and so on.

However, not all these stars had success in the new Promotion. For example, Malakai Black had a strong start in AEW by defeating Cody Rhodes, but subsequently fell short. Andrade El Idolo, despite being one of the best wrestlers in the company, is rarely seen on TV these days.

Furthermore, Buddy Matthews' recently announced hiatus also has fans concerned about his future in the company. Despite him saying that his leave was temporary, speculation has been running rampant about his future.

Many fans recently took to Twitter calling out Tony Khan for his mishandling of the former WWE stars. Here are some of the tweets:

papi @papithemispeaks @lif3asmaj Now show them under triple h in charge, totally different picture. Miro a beast, Alister NXT champ, buddy one of the longest NXT tag team champs @lif3asmaj Now show them under triple h in charge, totally different picture. Miro a beast, Alister NXT champ, buddy one of the longest NXT tag team champs

JFS @JoseFSa55876365 @nikoexxtra When Miro arrived, he was wasted, but then got the TNT title & got to be the monster we loved. But since coming back, wasted. Black got a good push but then got wasted soon after his feud with Cody. Andrade & Buddy since day one have been misused so badly. @nikoexxtra When Miro arrived, he was wasted, but then got the TNT title & got to be the monster we loved. But since coming back, wasted. Black got a good push but then got wasted soon after his feud with Cody. Andrade & Buddy since day one have been misused so badly.

The Industrialist @TheIndus55 @nikoexxtra That's what happens when you keep signing people and your roster is so stacked you can't feature everyone equally @nikoexxtra That's what happens when you keep signing people and your roster is so stacked you can't feature everyone equally

Chris @Windmill1987 @nikoexxtra "Finally they'll be used right" they said. "Tony will know what to do with them" @nikoexxtra "Finally they'll be used right" they said. "Tony will know what to do with them"

Same with Malakai @nikoexxtra Yes, I do Agree.After being TNT Champion, AEW Droped Thewith Miro.Andrade has Been a Flop in AEW,Lack of Tv Time And BookingSame with Malakai @nikoexxtra Yes, I do Agree.After being TNT Champion, AEW Droped The ⚽ with Miro.Andrade has Been a Flop in AEW,Lack of Tv Time And BookingSame with Malakai

Jason Vicious @JSinVicious1 @nikoexxtra Miro had a great push being God's Favorite Champion however is title regin should have been longer and Sammy shouldn't have been the one to end it. @nikoexxtra Miro had a great push being God's Favorite Champion however is title regin should have been longer and Sammy shouldn't have been the one to end it.

CoreyAG11 @CoreyAG11 @nikoexxtra YES. Miro was booked awful to start but was recovering with his TNT title run as a monster heel. Then they feed him to Guevara for no reason. Hasn't been the same since. @nikoexxtra YES. Miro was booked awful to start but was recovering with his TNT title run as a monster heel. Then they feed him to Guevara for no reason. Hasn't been the same since.

swordsaint1850 @swordsaint1850 @nikoexxtra I'm sorry to say it's true. 4 damn good talents with draw power and AEW made the same sin as WWE. @nikoexxtra I'm sorry to say it's true. 4 damn good talents with draw power and AEW made the same sin as WWE.

Adrienn McKean @DikDaCokJohnson @nikoexxtra No, i think both companies misused them entirely. One company has shareholders and profit margins to focus on and the other is a saturated pool of talent that has an incompetent booker @nikoexxtra No, i think both companies misused them entirely. One company has shareholders and profit margins to focus on and the other is a saturated pool of talent that has an incompetent booker

It remains to be seen what is next for these stars in the foreseeable future.

Buddy Murphy recently broke his silence regarding rumors of his exit from AEW

The House of Black member has finally responded to reports of him seemingly leaving Tony Khan's company.

Fans have been quite unsettled by speculation surrounding Buddy Matthews, after he recently announced his hiatus. There have also been claims that WWE has reportedly contacted him. Due to this, rumors arose about whether Buddy was finished with AEW and if he would join Triple H's roster again.

However, a tweet posted last night from Matthews was seemingly directed at these reports, putting All Elite fans at ease.

As of right now, it appears that Buddy won't be quitting the business. What awaits the House of Black member in the near future will only become clear with time.

What do you make of Buddy Matthews' tweet? Sound off in the comments!

