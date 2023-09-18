'Oh my God, did you s**t yourself?' - AEW's Matt Hardy recalls the moment he almost had an unfortunate accident in the ring

AEW star Matt Hardy has wrestled thousands of matches during his career and has sustained a whole host of injuries. But did the former WWE Superstar accidentally soil himself in a match?

There have been a number of occasions in the past where wrestlers have felt under the weather going into a match, which has resulted in performers fainting, vomiting, and at times, following through.

During a recent edition of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" the AEW star was asked if he had ever done this during a match, to which he responded with an incident involving his good friend Shannon Moore.

"I have not [soiled himself], but there was one time where I was sick and wrestling Shannon Moore. I felt like I was going to [soil myself]. I let out one of the most terrible gases. He jumped off the top and hit me with a corkscrew. We did a thing where I would reverse and roll through, he ended up right in my crotch and was like, 'Oh my God, did you s**t yourself?' No, I didn't. It was terrible gas because I was extremely sick that day. He said, 'You have to show me.' When we got back and showered, I showed him my underwear and everything. 'Look, I didn't. I'm very rank right now. I don't smell good.'" (H/T Fightful)

Matt Hardy has had a mixed week in AEW, picking up a win over The Butcher, The Blade, Jeff Jarrett, and Jay Lethal on Rampage alongside his brother Jeff and The Lucha Brothers. However, The Hardys were defeated on Collision by The Righteous.

Matt Hardy might not have had an accident, but another AEW star did

The former WWE Superstar was very proud to say that he has never had to wrestle with a full diaper. But while the veteran Matt Hardy has been lucky, current AEW World Champion MJF has not.

During a recent appearance on First We Feast's "Truth or Dab," MJF revealed that he had a bit of an accident during a match with his former tag team partner Ace Romero.

Romero hit Max with a splash from the top rope, which didn't bode well for Friedman's insides. Despite this, the AEW World Champion stated that he still won the match with a full diaper, proving how much of a true champion he really is.

