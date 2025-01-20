"Oh no, sis" - When Alexa Bliss suddenly removed her shirt during AEW star's Twitch stream

Alexa Bliss is among the most accomplished names in the WWE women's division. However, she is currently on a hiatus. Her last match was against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023 for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Later that year, she gave birth to a daughter.

It is unknown when the 33-year-old will make her highly anticipated comeback. Fans adore Bliss for her in-ring skills and the ability to deliver stellar promos. However, she is not afraid to showcase her goofy side. In 2020, Bliss took her shirt off during an appearance on AEW star Saraya's Twitch channel. The clip of her doing this is reportedly the most-watched video on her channel. Watch the clip here.

Interestingly, the former AEW Women's World Champion spoke about this incident on The Bellas Podcast in 2022.

“I had a big group of people and then Alexa Bliss took her shirt off,” Saraya said. “I was like, ‘Oh no, sis, this is live!’ She had a bra on underneath, obviously, like a sports bra, but it was a low-cut one. She’d been sipping a few drinks during the stream, and then she took it off. It’s still my most-viewed clip of the stream, and I’ve been streaming for nearly three years. It’s crazy.” said Saraya.

Alexa Bliss's career achievements

Alexa Bliss has won the WWE RAW Women's Championship thrice and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship twice. Furthermore, she is a former three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion (twice with Nikki Cross and once with Asuka).

Bliss is a former WWE 24/7 Champion and won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2018. She is the second-ever WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion. A few years back, Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked her second in the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women's 100.

