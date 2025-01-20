  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • "Oh no, sis" - When Alexa Bliss suddenly removed her shirt during AEW star's Twitch stream

"Oh no, sis" - When Alexa Bliss suddenly removed her shirt during AEW star's Twitch stream

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Jan 20, 2025 09:28 GMT
Alexa Bliss became a mother in 2023. (Image via WWE.com)
Alexa Bliss became a mother in 2023. [Image via: WWE.com]

Alexa Bliss is among the most accomplished names in the WWE women's division. However, she is currently on a hiatus. Her last match was against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023 for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Later that year, she gave birth to a daughter.

It is unknown when the 33-year-old will make her highly anticipated comeback. Fans adore Bliss for her in-ring skills and the ability to deliver stellar promos. However, she is not afraid to showcase her goofy side. In 2020, Bliss took her shirt off during an appearance on AEW star Saraya's Twitch channel. The clip of her doing this is reportedly the most-watched video on her channel. Watch the clip here.

Interestingly, the former AEW Women's World Champion spoke about this incident on The Bellas Podcast in 2022.

also-read-trending Trending
“I had a big group of people and then Alexa Bliss took her shirt off,” Saraya said. “I was like, ‘Oh no, sis, this is live!’ She had a bra on underneath, obviously, like a sports bra, but it was a low-cut one. She’d been sipping a few drinks during the stream, and then she took it off. It’s still my most-viewed clip of the stream, and I’ve been streaming for nearly three years. It’s crazy.” said Saraya.

Alexa Bliss's career achievements

Alexa Bliss has won the WWE RAW Women's Championship thrice and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship twice. Furthermore, she is a former three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion (twice with Nikki Cross and once with Asuka).

Bliss is a former WWE 24/7 Champion and won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in 2018. She is the second-ever WWE Women's Triple Crown Champion. A few years back, Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked her second in the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women's 100.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी