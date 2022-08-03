Paige says shirtless Alexa Bliss moment is her most-watched Twitch clip

Paige has mentioned that a moment involving Alexa Bliss is her most-viewed clip on the Twitch streaming service.

In 2020, Bliss appeared in a live stream on Paige’s channel alongside Billie Kay, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, and Renee Paquette. The RAW Superstar took her shirt off during the video after Paquette asked why she was not wearing a bikini.

Paige, real name Saraya-Jade Bevis, spoke on “The Bellas Podcast” about her success on Twitch. The 29-year-old explained that she has been joined by fellow WWE stars in the past, including Bliss.

“I had a big group of people and then Alexa Bliss took her shirt off,” Paige said. “I was like, ‘Oh no, sis, this is live!’ She had a bra on underneath, obviously, like a sports bra, but it was a low-cut one. She’d been sipping a few drinks during the stream and then she took it off. It’s still my most-viewed clip of the stream and I’ve been streaming for nearly three years. It’s crazy.”

The clip, titled “AlexaBlessed,” currently has 40.5k views on Paige’s channel. Her next most popular clip has 24.1k views.

Alexa Bliss and Paige’s latest WWE developments

Paige retired from in-ring competition in 2018 due to a serious neck injury. Her 11-year association with WWE ended last month when her contract expired.

Alexa Bliss, meanwhile, faced Asuka on the latest episode of RAW. The match lasted just two minutes and 20 seconds before Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY attacked both women. Bianca Belair then intervened, setting up a match between herself and IYO SKY.

With Asuka & Bliss and Bayley & Kai watching on from ringside, the match ended in another no contest after a six-woman brawl ensued.

Do you like Bliss’ recent booking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit “The Bellas Podcast” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far