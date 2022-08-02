"This is my division" - Bianca Belair sends a warning to newly formed WWE faction following chaotic RAW

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently sent out a message to the newly formed trio of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

Following her victory at SummerSlam against Becky Lynch, Belair was confronted by a returning Bayley, who was accompanied by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. Last night on RAW, The Role Model's faction attempted to wreak havoc, attacking multiple stars.

Speaking on RAW Talk, the RAW Women's Champion sent out a warning to the red brand's villainous trio.

"I mean so much is happening. It was chaos tonight, but at the end of the day, this is my division. I am the RAW Women's Champion. So I'm not gonna let Bayley and Iyo and Dakota come in and think that they're gonna take it over. I'm gonna stand up for my division and I had Alexa and Asuka come out and come to my side."

The EST highlighted that she is open to new challenges:

"So, we have this division on lock. I thought I closed one chapter at SummerSlam, but now I have another chapter opening up like that. I say all the time. No rest for the best." (From 2:31 to 2:57)

Bianca Belair defended her championship once again this past weekend as she defeated her long-time rival, Becky Lynch, at SummerSlam. The former rivals embraced each other after the bout, seemingly ending their high-profile feud.

Bianca Belair is ready for a new challenge

After a lengthy and storied rivalry with Big Time Becks, The EST of WWE has a new line of challengers waiting to take her title.

Speaking to WWE Digital, the 33-year-old noted that she is ready to take on Bayley and her new group.

"I understand that I'm kind of at the forefront of a new generation of women in WWE, so [if] these women wanna come through, Bayley, Iyo, Dakota, well let's bring it then, I got Becky Lynch on my side now, let's see what happens." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Bianca faced off against Iyo Sky on last night's RAW. However, the bout resulted in a no contest due to a mass brawl. Fans will have to wait and see how this intriguing rivalry will unfold in the weeks to come.

Is Bianca Belair the face of WWE's current women's division? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

