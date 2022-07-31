"Let's bring it then" - Bianca Belair reacts to Bayley's return with possible new faction at WWE SummerSlam 

Bianca Belair has addressed her recent confrontation with Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai at WWE SummerSlam.

The EST of WWE defeated Becky Lynch at the event to retain her RAW Women's Championship. Following the bout, the two stars shook hands and embraced in the ring.

As Bianca Belair celebrated her victory, Bayley made her return after being away for over a year. Iyo Sky (formerly Io Shirai) and Dakota Kai accompanied her to the ring.

Bianca wasn't alone either, as Big Time Becks, who turned face following their match, stood by her side. The two parties had a staredown before The Role Model's group exited the ring.

In a backstage interview with WWE Digital, The EST spoke about the confrontation, stating that she is prepared for whatever happens next, especially with Becky Lynch by her side.

"I understand that I'm kind of at the forefront of a new generation of women in WWE, so [if] these women wanna come through, Bayley, Iyo, Dakota, well let's bring it then, I got Becky Lynch on my side now, let's see what happens," said Belair. (1:33-1:48)

Bianca Belair says she finally got her redemption at WWE SummerSlam

At The Biggest Party of the Summer last year, The EST of WWE shockingly lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to a returning Becky Lynch in less than 30 seconds. With two singles victories over Big Time Becks, her redemption story has now been fulfilled.

Bianca Belair is glad that she got to put an end to the year-long story in her home state of Tennessee:

"This was definitely redemption for me, I wanted to write this final chapter in my SummerSlam story. Last year losing to Becky in 26 seconds was one of the most lowest moments in my career. I put on a brave face for all my ESTs out there, my fans, but best believe, after that match last year I went and cried in the car. So it's a whole full circle this year, I'm just glad that I was able to do it in Tennessee, my home state. Show that I am the EST of Tennessee and walk out as RAW Women's Champion." (0:11-0:41)

WWE Clash of the Castle is the next premium live event, and Bianca Belair will most likely defend her title at the show. There's a major chance that her challenger will be none other than Bayley. It will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds on RAW.

Were you excited to see Bayley's WWE return? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far