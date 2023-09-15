"Oh yeah it's happening" - Fans convinced Edge is debuting in AEW after Christian Cage's words

On the September 13th Episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin and Nick Wayne took on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker in a tag team match, with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus sitting on the commentary table. Darby and Nick were successful in defeating their opponents after a decent contest.

Post-match, Christian took on the microphone and incensed the Cincinnati fans by talking about a recent loss of their local NFL team. He then talked trash about Nick Wayne's Mom and finally challenged Darby Allin and Sting to a match for next week's Dynamite Grand Slam.

During the interaction, Christian Cage reflected upon his loss at All In pay-per-view, where he teamed up with Swerve Strickland to take on Sting and Darby in a coffin match, which ended with Strickland getting shoved into the coffin by Sting. Christian said he lost the match as he did not have his regular partner then.

A fan posted a Tweet on X (Twitter) with a photo of Edge alongside Christian and Luchasaurus and speculated that 'Regular Partner' could be a reference to Rated-R Superstar Edge, who had his last contractual match in WWE recently. Edge and Christian are long-time friends and started their wrestling career as a tag team and became multi-time tag champions in WWE.

The post received mixed reactions from wrestling fans, with some saying Edge would definitely become All-Elite, while others claimed it was not possible.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Christian Cage responds to rumors about Edge possibly joining AEW after WWE contract expiry

At the media scrum after the recently concluded AEW All Out pay-per-view, Christian Cage was asked about the possibility of Edge joining All Elite Wrestling after his contract with WWE expires.

The veteran had an interesting reply:

"I only talk about myself and Luchasaurus, and I have no friends other than Luchasaurus, and I'll leave it at that." Christian Cage said [29:09-29:18]

Cage's current character work in AEW is being called by many as the best of his wrestling career. It is a well-known fact that the friendship between Edge and Christian goes decades back, and the response to the question was in line with his heel character.

Would you like to see Edge teaming up with Christian Cage in AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.