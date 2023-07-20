24-year-old star reveals why he chose to jump ship to AEW

A top AEW star recently opened up about signing with All Elite Wrestling.

The star in question is Kyle Fletcher, who is one half of the tag team, Aussie Open, alongside his partner Mark Davis. The duo is one of the top teams in professional wrestling, having a successful career in NJPW, and now looks to do the same in AEW.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champions jumped ship to AEW ahead of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view teaming up with Will Ospreay as part of the United Empire. On May 24, 2023, it was announced that the duo have officially signed with the company.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, Fletcher explained the decision to sign with Tony Khan's company.

"The beginning of this year was very much like a 'let's assess where we are with everything, let's look at what is happening, and let's weigh our options.' We were pretty happy in Japan, but not to say too much, we wanted a contract. We wanted stability."

Fletcher further added:

"We had been independent wrestlers for...I've been wrestling ten years, Davis has been wrestling longer than that, we've been independent wrestlers for that whole time. We've never had stability and that's what we wanted. We told New Japan this and it was very much a 'yes, but not now' type thing. Okay, whatever." [H/T: Fightful]

Top AEW star set to return in a championship match after suffering an unfortunate injury

Aussie Open is one of the top tag teams in AEW which consist of Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher. One half of the duo, Mark Davis, was sidelined for several months due to an injury however, the star looks to be ready to make his return to the ring.

The team of Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher signed with All Elite Wrestling on May 24 however the injury of Mark Davis has prevented the duo from making an impact in the company.

Davis is now ready to bring some gold to Aussie Open as Tony Khan announced that the tag team will be making their return at ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view.

Aussie Open will be one of three challengers to The Lucha Brothers' ROH World Tag Team Championship. The Kingdom and The Best Friends are the other two teams competing in the match.

