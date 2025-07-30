Old ally calls out Hangman Adam Page amid extended TV absence

Hangman Adam Page is riding high once again as the AEW World Champion. The 34-year-old won the title at All In Texas on July 12, capping off an emotional redemption arc and toppling Jon Moxley. Now, his old ally, John Silver, has shouted him out.John Silver and the Dark Order were hugely important to Hangman's original World Championship win in 2021. Page leaned on them throughout a storyline that many fans still consider the most emotional narrative AEW ever produced. However, amid Hangman Adam Page's subsequent title reign, the Dark Order took a backseat.The cowboy eventually turned heel, and by that point, he'd all but cut ties with the faction that had supported him. The Dark Order gradually disappeared from television, although Silver and Reynolds have become active in ROH lately. Still, it seems that John Silver is happy for Hangman, and he shouted his old friend out on social media today:&quot;Hangman!&quot; he wrote.Check out his post here.Hangman Adam Page isn't finished with Jon MoxleyAt All In Texas earlier this month, Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley battled in a bloody Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship. The Death Riders naturally interfered in the bout, but Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, and the returning Bryan Danielson and Darby Allin cut them off.Moxley is obsessed with Hangman and furious over his loss at Globe Life Field. He's refused to allow his rival to initiate his title reign peacefully, and the two are now set to clash once again on tonight's Dynamite. However, this time, everyone is banned from the ringside.It is likely to be the final chapter in this feud, and many expect Hangman to vanquish The Purveyor of Violence for good. If that turns out to be the case, the champion will have plenty of other challengers targeting him in the latter half of 2025, including the All In Men's Casino Gauntlet Match winner, MJF.