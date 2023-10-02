"OMFFFGGGGG LETS GOOOOOOO" - Saraya (fka Paige), Matt Hardy, and more react to Edge's AEW debut

Following Adam Copeland's (fka Edge) debut tonight on WrestleDream, the entire wrestling industry instantly came to life. AEW stars also could not contain themselves, and were delighted at the debut the world saw tonight.

Following his contract with WWE expiring, there was high speculation that The Rated-R Superstar would make his way to All Elite Wrestling. A man with his caliber and reputation was highly anticipated, even though it was simply rumored at the time.

Tonight on WrestleDream, he came out to confront Christian Cage and his comrades, even going as far as to hit his iconic Spear twice. Several stars in the promotion could not believe that they got to witness this debut, and how they look forward to working with Edge moving forward.

Matt Hardy was one of the first ones to quickly react to the debut, as Copeland was indeed someone Hardy got to work with in the past. This could be a tease to the dream tag team match everyone has been waiting for

AEW stars Evil Uno and Britt Baker expressed their delight at getting the chance to work with the WWE Hall of Famer as well.

Renee Paquette and Saraya could not contain their reactions as well, and were completely ecstatic after his appearance.

"Holy mother effing sh********* @EdgeRatedR!!!!!" tweeted Renee Paquette

"OMFFFGGGGG LETS GOOOOOOO @EdgeRatedR f***kkk yesssss!!!!!!! @AEW" said Saraya

How did Edge's AEW debut turn out?

Following a shocking end to tonight's main event, it seemed as if it was far from over, as Christian Cage and his new ally Nick Wayne were set to continue their attack on Darby Allin.

Sting came out to even the odds, but that still wasn't enough as Cage's muscle Luchasaurus also was not far behind, and it was a three-on-one attack on The Stinger.

This opened up the opportunity for Adam Copeland to be the man to even the odds. He did not immediately attack Captain Charisma and his crew, but when they let their guard down, thinking he was on their side, he went on the attack.

He hit Nick Wayne with a chair shot and speared both him and Luchasaurus. This exchange sent the TNT Champion scrambling.

It's safe to say that the landscape of AEW has just changed following Edge's debut, and looking forward, there seems to be so much in store from now on.

What are your reactions to The Rated-R Superstar's arrival at AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

