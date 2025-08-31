"Omg, its Chris Jericho!" "So El Grande Americano" - Fans erupt after AEW teases a huge appearance on Collision

A fan-favorite is seemingly on the verge of meeting a new foe, as was teased on the latest episode of AEW Collision. Social media users are now reacting to the idea of the star in question, Hologram, potentially battling a doppelganger soon. Ever since his arrival in All Elite Wrestling last year, Hologram has captured the admiration of viewers with his incredible in-ring athleticism and unique character presentation. The erstwhile Aramis is still undefeated in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and is currently a member of The Conglomeration, one of the company's most beloved factions. This Saturday on AEW Collision, the up-and-coming luchador battled Jay Lethal and defeated the latter after a hard-fought matchup. Following the bout, the arena lights began to flicker and change, and lines of computer code began flashing on the tron, indicating that Hologram had been cloned. A clip of an unidentified wrestler dressed in gear similar to the 26-year-old's was then aired briefly, teasing their arrival in some time. Fans quickly logged on to X/Twitter to share their reactions to All Elite Wrestling seemingly planning to debut a character serving as Hologram's clone. Users pointed to previous instances of wrestlers feuding with their own villainous duplicates, including Mistico (fka Sin Cara) and Kane. One individual drew a parallel between the idea and WWE's El Grande Americano. Others speculated on the identity of Hologram's doppelganger, naming stars like Sammy Guevara and, likely ironically, even Chris Jericho. Seadra @DealerRockLINKOmg, its Chris Jericho!KingOfCharisma @hellllatiredLINKSo El Grande Americano 😂😂SCUBA gooding jr @chestsmackerLINKBro is getting the Sin Cara bookingKyleXWhy 🇺🇦 @Kwalter135LINKSammy Guevara?Max Popiel @maxpopiel_LINKNo way they’re doing the Sin Cara gimmick from 2011RenoMike @55Shamic666LINKEvery great luchador gets a dark version of themselves at some point😂🤙🏻I’m here for it 🤷🏻‍♂️Dhruv @ettudhruvLINKTHIS IS GENUINELY SO COOL. Reminded me of KANE V IMPOSTER KANEIt remains to be seen when Hologram will come face to face with his new lookalike. Match results for AEW Collision this weekThe August 30 edition of Saturday Night Collision aired from the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA, where All Elite Wrestling is hosting a multi-week residency. The episode featured a seven-match card, the results of which have been listed below: Daniel Garcia defeated Blake ChristianKyle Fletcher and Josh Alexander defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Tomohiro IshiiHologram defeated Jay LethalAlex Windsor defeated Ashley VoxFTR defeated JD Drake and Adam PriestBig Bill defeated Juice RobinsonQueen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, and Toni Storm defeated Billie Starkz, Julia Hart, and Skye BlueAEW television is currently laying the groundwork for its upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2025.