"OMG she's going to AEW", "Vince pushed her out" - Fans explode after Becky Lynch's surprising announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest star in the WWE women's division. It is impossible to see her leaving the company considering her stature, but her latest announcement ahead of RAW has led to fans questioning her future.
The Man was the subject of a shocking heel turn last week on the Monday night show. She was set to team up with Lita to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. However, Lita was attacked backstage and Trish Stratus stepped in for her.
The WWE Hall of Famer and the Irish megastar had a ton of chemistry issues, ultimately losing the match. Trish proceeded to attack Becky Lynch after the bout. The heel turn was a long time coming but it was a big moment nonetheless.
Ahead of the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, the Lass Kicker took to Twitter to announce that she will not appear on the red brand. On top of that, she changed her profile name and blacked out her banner.
Naturally, fans jumped to all sorts of conclusions.
A wrestling veteran pointed out a big flaw in Becky Lynch's match from WWE RAW
The Man is one of the best female wrestlers in WWE at the moment. Considering Trish Stratus' ring rust and age, it is understandable why Becky Lynch handled a majority of the physicality of the tag team match that took place last Monday.
On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, industry legend Bill Apter pointed out a flaw in a double suplex spot involving all four women on RAW.
"There was a great spot on Monday Night RAW this week with the girls (Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus and Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan) where two of them Superplexed two others from the top rope. It was a great spot, but it was like they were all trying to get in position, and as a fan, I'm like, why are they sitting there? Why don't they just knock them down?" said Bill Apter. (5:24 - 5:46)
Four years back, Trish Stratus took on Charlotte Flair at Summerslam 2019. In a passing of the torch moment, the Queen came out on top. It appears that WWE is heading in the same direction this year, with Trish potentially putting over the four-time SmackDown Women's Champion in their eventual match.
