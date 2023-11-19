"Omg JOHN CENA IS ALL ELITE AND THE DEVIL" - Top AEW star's apparent tease at Full Gear leaves fans in utter disbelief 

Earlier tonight, John Cena was referenced during the Zero Hour Pre-Show for this year's edition of AEW Full Gear. This came just right after an incredible match that took place between Claudio Castagnoli and Buddy Matthews.

The match took place as a result of the House of Black and the Blackpool Combat Club getting involved in each one's affairs. After almost attacking his comrade Wheeler Yuta, the Swiss Cyborg challenged Matthews to a one-on-one match. Castagnoli ended up getting the win and had the last laugh.

As Buddy Matthews was on his way to the back, Claudio Castagnoli waved him goodbye, using John Cena's "You can't see me" gesture in the process. Fans on social media have speculated this to be a tease at him being the possible signing that Tony Khan will reveal.

Expand Tweet

Fans went crazy over the timing of the reference. Many have assumed that he could be the signing that Tony Khan has been teasing for a few days now. Others assumed that he could be playing a different role in AEW, possibly being the man in the devil mask.

Others were just simply entertained with the proverbial "Forbidden Door" being opened once more.

Fans' Reactions to the moment

John Cena was also referenced in Drake's new album

The Greatest of All Time, John Cena, was recently referenced by one of the top artists in the music industry, Drake.

In his recent album release, For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition, he referenced Cena in one of the bars of his song "Wick Man."

The lyrics can be seen below:

"I'm almost expressionless. John Cena wouldn't know emotions I wrestlе with. Play 'bout the fact I was born a perfectionist. Still can't еven wrap my mind around the success of this."

Expand Tweet

It seems that the greats do indeed recognize greatness, as two of the best in their own industries have acknowledged one another. Cena has always paid attention to music by various artists, so he may have a response to this sometime soon.

What are your thoughts on the references to the 16-time world champion? Let us know in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.