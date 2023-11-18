Drake references John Cena in new 'Scary Hours 3' album: What did he say about the WWE legend?

John Cena is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. He is a 16-time world champion who helped carry the promotion throughout several eras following his main roster debut in 2002. He is also a big name in pop culture.

As proof of the wrestler-turned-Hollywood star's success in pop culture, the former WWE Champion was recently featured in lyrics by Drake. Drake is a massively popular rapper who has become one of the top-selling artists ever.

You can check out the rapper's lyrics mentioning John below:

"I'm almost expressionless. John Cena wouldn't know emotions I wrestlе with. Play 'bout the fact I was born a perfectionist. Still can't еven wrap my mind around the success of this."

These lyrics come from the song "Wick Man," a song on his latest release titled For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition. It combines tracks from the For All The Dogs album and his Scary Hours 3 EP. Of course, he's referencing John being a wrestler.

Expand Tweet

Drake is a massive name in entertainment, but the WWE star being mentioned shouldn't come as a surprise. Cena has become a pop culture sensation, starring or appearing in numerous major movies and television shows.

John Cena's WWE career may be over

While John Cena is a major figure in entertainment today, it was pro wrestling that set him on a path toward superstardom. Unfortunately, his time with WWE may be over, at least if you believe the words of Paul Heyman.

The famed manager appeared on the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown alongside Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. The latter battled The Face That Runs The Place at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

The bout was good, but it ultimately went poorly for the 16-time world champion. John was on the receiving end of numerous Samoan Spikes, slamming at his neck and throat repeatedly, which led to his defeat.

Now, Heyman is boasting and insisting that Cena will never return.

Expand Tweet

Paul clarified that John Cena crossed the line by refusing to acknowledge The Tribal Chief. On the contrary, Cena showed disrespect towards Roman Reigns on more than one occasion, which put him on The Bloodline's hit list.

Solo not only took Cena on but decimated the champion. If John is genuinely done with pro wrestling, he went out in a hard-fought bout. If he is to return in the future, it may be wise to do so on a brand without The Bloodline nearby.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.