"OMG" - Saraya (FKA Paige) can't control her excitement about a reunion after 15 years

AEW star Saraya recently reacted to the reunion of a popular band. The band in question is none other than Oasis. The official X (Twitter) of the rock band announced the reunion through a video on August 27, 2024.

Liam and Noel Gallagher also took to their social media accounts to announce their reunion after an infamous split in 2009. The band is set to embark on a 14-date tour across the UK and Ireland during the summer of 2025, and the tickets will go on sale on August 31, 2024.

In the announcement video, the band recalled its iconic journey by featuring a mix of footage from the 1990s and early 2000s. Meanwhile, AEW star Saraya took to her X (Twitter) account to express her delight at the development.

"OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG, OMG!" she wrote.

Konnan recently made a bold claim about Saraya in AEW

The erstwhile Paige became one of the top stars in the Stamford-based promotion during the 2010s. However, a career-threatening injury in December 2017 forced her to step away from in-ring competition. She left the company in 2022 and became All Elite later that year.

The 32-year-old also returned to in-ring action following her debut in Jacksonville-based promotion. She won the Women's World Title at All In last year.

Despite The Anti-Diva being a former AEW Women's World Champion, wrestling veteran Konnan recently claimed that her WWE career was better. In a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, the WCW veteran claimed that Saraya was not a star in AEW like she was in the WWE.

The 60-year-old revealed that the AEW star was ''diluted and not as interesting'' compared to her persona in WWE.

"She's not the star she was in WWE. She's been diluted; she's not as interesting. [If they had her in a good storyline] She knows how to do it because she was in WWE; she'd kill it, but she's not really in a good storyline. Like, 'Oh, my brother's here, and he's angry all the time, and Harley Cameron, for some reason that was never explained, is now my best friend!' And we don't even know what's going on," Konnan said. [From 1:51 to 2:16]

The former NXT Women's Champion was recently interrupted by a returning Jamie Hayter at Sunday's All In PPV event. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Anti-Diva in the coming days.

