5 surprises Tony Khan could pull off on the Dynamite after AEW All In

AEW All In 2024 is now in the history books. The annual UK pay-per-view was a massive success for the Tony Khan-led company, culminating with Bryan Danielson being crowned the new AEW World Champion.

The Jacksonville-based promotion is now officially on the road to All Out 2024, whose buildup will begin on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. While stars like Bryan Danielson, Mariah May, and Will Ospreay would celebrate their respective title wins, names like MJF, Toni Storm, and Swerve Strickland would look to start afresh on Dynamite.

Tony Khan ensured a memorable experience for the fans at All In 2024 by putting on a solid pay-per-view that would be remembered for the ages. TK would look to keep the momentum going by putting together a great episode of Dynamite this week. The AEW head booker might have some massive surprises in store that could catch the fans off guard.

In this article, let's look at five surprises Tony Khan could pull off on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

#5. Saraya takes out Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter shocked the world at All In 2024 by making her earth-shattering return after 14 months. The Ever-Shiniest Striker appeared on the Zero Hour segment of the show by interrupting Saraya and Harley Cameron. While Saraya barely survived Hayter's onslaught, Cameron fell victim to the wrath of the former AEW Women's World Champion.

It seems like Hayter vs Saraya is going to be the next major rivalry in the women's division. Having been absent from the ring for a long time, the Ever-Shiniest Striker could benefit from working with an experienced Anti-Diva.

Saraya could fire the next shot in her feud against Jamie Hayter by attacking her on Dynamite. The former Divas Champion could blindside the British superstar on the show, punishing her for interrupting The Outcasts' leader at All In.

It would be a great way to further progress the rivalry between the two former AEW Women's World Champions. Hayter would be left infuriated by Saraya's sneak attack, prompting her to eventually challenge The Anti-Diva to a match at All Out 2024.

#4. Daniel Garcia announces that he has officially re-signed with AEW

The American Championship match between Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) and Will Ospreay at All In ended shockingly. As The Wolf of Wrestling looked to put an end to The Aerial Assassin, he was attacked by a hooded figure from behind.

The individual ended up being Daniel Garcia, who had arrived in Wembley Stadium to settle his score with MJF. The distraction ended up working in favor of Will Ospreay, who finally hit the Tiger Driver 91 on the Salt of the Earth to become the new champion.

As per recent reports, Daniel Garcia has still not signed a new deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, The Red Death could put the rumors of him potentially leaving AEW to rest on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

The Dragon Slayer could announce that he has officially signed a new contract with the Tony Khan-led company, that would keep him around for the next few years. TK clearly has some huge plans for Garcia going forward, which is why he has been slated into a major program with MJF.

The former member of the Jericho Appreciation Society would not want to halt his recent push, which could prompt him to remain with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

#3. Will Ospreay saves Ricochet from The Don Callis Family

AEW's latest signing, Ricochet, is set to lock horns with Don Callis' client, Kyle Fletcher, on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The two stars have been going back and forth on X/Twitter for a while, and it will be interesting to see who emerges as the victor in this contest.

Tony Khan would not want The One and Only to concede a crushing loss days after his impactful debut at All In 2024. However, Don Callis may have some other plans in store for The Highlight of the Night on Dynamite.

If Ricochet manages to take down The Protostar on Wednesday, the wicked manager could launch a sneak assault on The One and Only. The duo could prepare to brutalize the 35-year-old star on his Dynamite debut, only to be interrupted by Will Ospreay.

The International Champion could come to the rescue of his famous arch-rival, Ricochet, saving him from the clutches of The Don Callis Family. The interference could further sow the seeds of dissension between Callis and Ospreay, who recently cut his ties with the wicked manager.

Moreover, it could lead to a confrontation between The Aerial Assassin and The One and Only, who have had many incredible matches together in the past.

#2. Swerve Strickland demands a rematch, gets destroyed by Hangman Adam Page

At All In 2024, Swerve Strickland lost his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in one of the greatest in-ring spectacles in the history of pro wrestling. Hangman Adam Page also tried to get involved in the All In main event, only to be quickly ejected from the ringside.

Having been a defending champion for over four months, The Realest One has the right to demand a rematch against Danielson. The Killshot could interrupt The American Dragon on Dynamite to challenge him to another match for the AEW World Championship.

However, Strickland could quickly get taken out by Hangman Page, who has been yearning to punish The Killshot for months. The Hanger could finally get his hands on Strickland on Dynamite, and destroy him for making his life a living hell.

It would be the perfect way to begin the final stage of the Swerve vs. Hangman rivalry, which could ultimately culminate at All Out 2024.

#1. Christian Cage cashes in his World Title shot to become the new champion

At All In 2024, Christian Cage emerged victorious in the Casino Gauntlet match, courtesy of The Patriarchy's Killswitch. With this massive victory, Captain Charisma secured himself a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship, which he could cash in at any point in the future.

However, Christian Cage may not wait much longer, as he could capitalize on his World Title shot on the latest episode of Dynamite. The Patriarchy could launch a surprise beatdown on Bryan Danielson and The Blackpool Combat Club, which could catch the dominant group off guard.

The American Dragon may not be ready for Christian's evil plans, which would put him in a helpless position. The former TNT Champion could capitalize on Danielson's vulnerability to cut short his title reign and become the new AEW World Champion.

While it seems like a far-fetched outcome, there is a good possibility that Bryan Danielson will lose his title mere days after his win at All In. Now that The American Dragon has become a part-time performer, it wouldn't be a bad idea if Tony Khan takes the World Title off Danielson and hands it to Christian Cage.

