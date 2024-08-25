Surprising update on Daniel Garcia's AEW status following All In 2024 return - Reports

The AEW future of Daniel Garcia has been up in the air since his last big loss. The young star made a shocking appearance at All In 2024 today, and the rumor mill has been going ever since. However, backstage sources at All In have just revealed an update on Garcia's status and future.

Red Death has not wrestled since losing to International Champion Will Ospreay at the Beach Break Dynamite on July 3. After the match, Garcia was attacked by MJF and taken away on a stretcher. It was reported that the angle was done to write Garcia off the TV in case he did not re-sign when his contract expires later this year amid WWE rumors. If the 25-year-old did return, AEW officials knew they'd have a feud with Friedman waiting.

Daniel Garcia returned during Ospreay vs. MJF at All In today. While the referee was down, The Salt of the Earth hit The Commonwealth Kingpin with a low blow. A masked man appeared on the apron and stopped Max from using a weapon, then revealed himself to be Garcia. The Buffalo native dropped The Wrestling Wolf, allowing Ospreay to recover and get the win in under 26 minutes.

Garcia's appearance led to instant speculation on how the former ROH Pure Champion must have re-signed, but that is not the case. According to PWInsider, Danial Garcia is still signed to the deal that is expiring at the end of October.

The report noted that both parties are still in contract negotiations, but no deal has been reached as of today. There had been some speculation on Garcia's deal being up at the beginning of October, but it was noted that he is with AEW "through October" at least.

There was some social media talk of Garcia re-signing to coincide with the All In appearance, but that is apparently not true and was based on PWInsider's original report that said he has re-signed. The source quickly corrected the story to confirm that the rising star has not signed a new AEW deal as of now.

