"OMG SASHA IN THE BACK" – Wrestling fans go berserk over hilarious claims of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks being spotted during AEW Full Gear 2022

Fans on Twitter made hilarious assumptions about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks by claiming that she was at AEW Full Gear 2022.
During the event, Jade Cargill put her TBS Championship and undefeated streak on the line against "Native Beast" Nyla Rose. She was dressed as "Cheetara" from the ThunderCats animated series.
As the 30-year old strolled into the ring, she was accompanied by her "Baddies," Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey, who seemingly channeled Banks's physical features and get-up.
The wrestling community quickly took notice of that detail and said that The Boss was at the New Jersey Premium Live Event.
Some netizens poked fun at the apparent resemblance between Hogan's blue hair and Grey's facial features to the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.
Also, aside from being mistaken as Sasha Banks, Grey was also erroneously identified as Red Velvet, who is currently injured and a Baddie as well.
Moreover, other users proceeded to give their hilarious reactions.
Some decided to get serious by stating their contrasting thoughts about the WWE Superstar's standing should she move to AEW.
Cargill retained her title to fully seize back control of the physical TBS Championship after Rose stole it and hijacked it for weeks. It was now the 42nd win of the former in her two-year AEW career.
AEW star Leila Grey says WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was her inspiration
When asked about her wrestling influence, Leila Grey revealed that Sasha Banks was the inspiration for her career, especially when she was starting. The Baddies member also claimed that she lauded the WWE Superstar's entire look and personality.
"When I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to."
Aside from Grey, Jade Cargill also addressed the prospect of a dream match between her and Banks. She dismissed it for now but said it was always a possibility.
It would be interesting to see if a bout between either one of them and Banks will take place.
