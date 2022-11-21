"OMG SASHA IN THE BACK" – Wrestling fans go berserk over hilarious claims of WWE Superstar Sasha Banks being spotted during AEW Full Gear 2022

Fans on Twitter made hilarious assumptions about WWE Superstar Sasha Banks by claiming that she was at AEW Full Gear 2022.

During the event, Jade Cargill put her TBS Championship and undefeated streak on the line against "Native Beast" Nyla Rose. She was dressed as "Cheetara" from the ThunderCats animated series.

As the 30-year old strolled into the ring, she was accompanied by her "Baddies," Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey, who seemingly channeled Banks's physical features and get-up.

The wrestling community quickly took notice of that detail and said that The Boss was at the New Jersey Premium Live Event.

𝙅ay @TOXlCATTRACTlON OMG SASHA IN THE BACK OMG SASHA IN THE BACK https://t.co/nJPCbwnuZu

Some netizens poked fun at the apparent resemblance between Hogan's blue hair and Grey's facial features to the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Jeffrey Callender @justjacketernal @TOXlCATTRACTlON That's a good one, but that's Leila Gray, LOL. That's a good one, but that's Leila Gray, LOL. @TOXlCATTRACTlON 😆😆😆That's a good one, but that's Leila Gray, LOL.

Also, aside from being mistaken as Sasha Banks, Grey was also erroneously identified as Red Velvet, who is currently injured and a Baddie as well.

Otis Jr. @kingtigero2961 @TOXlCATTRACTlON That ain't Sasha Banks,that girl been on there she did her hair like that on purpose that girls name is Red Velvet, Sasha Banks doesn't have her hair color like that anymore. @TOXlCATTRACTlON That ain't Sasha Banks,that girl been on there she did her hair like that on purpose that girls name is Red Velvet, Sasha Banks doesn't have her hair color like that anymore.

Moreover, other users proceeded to give their hilarious reactions.

WWE: TAKEOVER. @ItStopbannedme @TOXlCATTRACTlON When you cant have Sasha on AEW but you can clone Sasha with small budget: @TOXlCATTRACTlON When you cant have Sasha on AEW but you can clone Sasha with small budget: 😂😂

Some decided to get serious by stating their contrasting thoughts about the WWE Superstar's standing should she move to AEW.

Paul Spurrell @SpurrellPaul @TOXlCATTRACTlON If Sasha was in AEW, she'd get the same treatment as when Punk made his return, not have her come in as a baddie. @TOXlCATTRACTlON If Sasha was in AEW, she'd get the same treatment as when Punk made his return, not have her come in as a baddie.

Nat naj naidriaed @KupalLupz @TOXlCATTRACTlON lol i dont really like sasha but if shes coming to aew jade would be carrying her bags not the other way around🤣 @TOXlCATTRACTlON lol i dont really like sasha but if shes coming to aew jade would be carrying her bags not the other way around🤣

Cargill retained her title to fully seize back control of the physical TBS Championship after Rose stole it and hijacked it for weeks. It was now the 42nd win of the former in her two-year AEW career.

AEW star Leila Grey says WWE Superstar Sasha Banks was her inspiration

When asked about her wrestling influence, Leila Grey revealed that Sasha Banks was the inspiration for her career, especially when she was starting. The Baddies member also claimed that she lauded the WWE Superstar's entire look and personality.

"When I started wrestling, I really loved Sasha Banks. I really admire her and her whole attitude and her whole look. She’s definitely someone that I’m inspired by and look up to."

Daniel @DannyDiaz60



Leila Grey having exceptional taste is just another reason to like Miss Intermin Baddie Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Leila Grey Looks Back On Her WWE SmackDown Debut, Names Sasha Banks As Her Dream Opponent dlvr.it/SVb3DR Leila Grey Looks Back On Her WWE SmackDown Debut, Names Sasha Banks As Her Dream Opponent dlvr.it/SVb3DR “If it’s anybody in the world, I would like to wrestle Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks is my favorite wrestler, she’s definitely an inspiration to me, and she would be my ultimate dream match."Leila Grey having exceptional taste is just another reason to like Miss Intermin Baddie twitter.com/Fightful/statu… “If it’s anybody in the world, I would like to wrestle Sasha Banks. Sasha Banks is my favorite wrestler, she’s definitely an inspiration to me, and she would be my ultimate dream match." Leila Grey having exceptional taste is just another reason to like Miss Intermin Baddie twitter.com/Fightful/statu… https://t.co/GLok8eaO9u

Aside from Grey, Jade Cargill also addressed the prospect of a dream match between her and Banks. She dismissed it for now but said it was always a possibility.

It would be interesting to see if a bout between either one of them and Banks will take place.

What are your thoughts on fans' claims about Sasha Banks appearing on AEW Full Gear 2022? Sound off in the comments section.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes