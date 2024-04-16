“OMG TUNE INTO USA NETWORK, PAIGE IS BACK!!!” says fan during WWE RAW; Saraya reacts

Saraya recently reacted to a fan's hilarious tweet, where they claimed that Paige was back on WWE RAW.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is a former WWE Superstar, who worked in the Stamford-based company for over a decade. In 2018, she announced her in-ring retirement due to a neck injury. However, she was still on television, portrayed as an authority figure, before leaving the promotion in June 2022.

Later that year, the 31-year-old star made her AEW debut at Grand Slam in Queens, New York. She is currently feuding with Ruby Soho, formerly known as Ruby Riott, in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In 2019, a film based on Saraya's life, named Fighting with My Family, was released. English actress Florence Pugh portrayed the 31-year-old star's role in the film which was highly acclaimed by critics.

Recently, a user on X/Twitter sarcastically posted a shot from the movie where Florence is making her entrance on RAW and claimed that Paige was on the latest episode of the red brand.

"OMG TUNE INTO USA NETWORK, PAIGE IS BACK!!!" the user shared.

The former AEW Women's World Champion responded to the user to praise the movie and actress Florence Pugh.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Saraya in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Former WWE head writer claimed Saraya's AEW debut was much bigger than Mercedes Mone's

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her AEW debut last month at Dynamite: Big Business, while Saraya made her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that Saraya's AEW comeback was a much bigger deal than Mone's debut.

"Paige made her big comeback in AEW when we thought she was never gonna wrestle again. She was on the shelf for so long. Huge comeback. What happened with that? I mean, Paige coming back and wrestling again was 10 times bigger than Mercedes Mone coming back and wrestling," Vince Russo said.

The former AEW Women's World Champion wrestled her last match on February 7, 2024, on Rampage.

